Make sure you buy the right one: the Tea Pro is the device on the right.

We really rated the Khadas Tea Pro portable headphone amp and DAC — it hasn't left our desk since we reviewed it — and Black Friday makes it an even better buy. The Tea Pro isdown to $169.15 (was $199) on Amazon US; across the Atlantic the Tea Pro is now down to £140 (was £175) at Amazon UK.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Make sure you're ordering the right one, because the Tea Pro comes in two versions: with a C2C cable for phones and other devices with a USB-C connector, and a C2L cable for Apple devices with a lightning connector. At the moment the lightning version isn't discounted at all in the US, but it's £148.74 in the UK.

This is a good deal. As we said in our Khadas Tea Pro review it's slim, light, good looking and particularly well suited to iPhones with MagSafe, although it's compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops and tablets. It also enables you to stream from devices via Bluetooth with support for both aptX Adaptive and LDAC.

We liked this DAC a lot, and recommended buying it if you're totally wired: "The Tea Pro is a great, convenient and stylish way to run wired headphones or IEMs from your phone when you're out and about... phone DACs don't usually look or feel this premium."

Today's best US Khadas Tea Pro deal

Save $29.85 Khadas Tea Pro headphone amp and DAC: was $199 now $169.15 at Amazon The Tea Pro connects via USB-C or Lightning and delivers 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm stereo outputs, with support for up to 768kHz PCM and DSD512 audio. It also has Bluetooth 5.4 input with aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and LDAC as well as the obligatory SBC and AAC. The integrated battery promises up to 8 hours of CD quality listening over USB-C and 11 hours using AAC on Bluetooth.

Today's best UK Khadas Tea Pro deal

Save £35 Khadas Tea Pro headphone amp and DAC: was £175 now £140 at Amazon The Tea Pro comes with a USB cable (there's a lightning version for £8 more) and it gives you 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm stereo outputs. HI-res audio is supported at up to 768kHz PCM and DSD512 audio and there's Bluetooth 5.4 input with aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, SBC and AAC. You can expect up to 8 hours of CD quality listening over USB-C and 11 hours using AAC on Bluetooth.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK