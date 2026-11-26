It's time to spill the tea on a brilliant Black Friday deal: we love this excellent audio upgrade for iPhones, Android, Macs and more
There's a great Black Friday discount on this excellent DAC that snaps to the back of your phone
We really rated the Khadas Tea Pro portable headphone amp and DAC — it hasn't left our desk since we reviewed it — and Black Friday makes it an even better buy. The Tea Pro isdown to $169.15 (was $199) on Amazon US; across the Atlantic the Tea Pro is now down to £140 (was £175) at Amazon UK.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Make sure you're ordering the right one, because the Tea Pro comes in two versions: with a C2C cable for phones and other devices with a USB-C connector, and a C2L cable for Apple devices with a lightning connector. At the moment the lightning version isn't discounted at all in the US, but it's £148.74 in the UK.
This is a good deal. As we said in our Khadas Tea Pro review it's slim, light, good looking and particularly well suited to iPhones with MagSafe, although it's compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops and tablets. It also enables you to stream from devices via Bluetooth with support for both aptX Adaptive and LDAC.
We liked this DAC a lot, and recommended buying it if you're totally wired: "The Tea Pro is a great, convenient and stylish way to run wired headphones or IEMs from your phone when you're out and about... phone DACs don't usually look or feel this premium."
Today's best US Khadas Tea Pro deal
The Tea Pro connects via USB-C or Lightning and delivers 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm stereo outputs, with support for up to 768kHz PCM and DSD512 audio. It also has Bluetooth 5.4 input with aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and LDAC as well as the obligatory SBC and AAC. The integrated battery promises up to 8 hours of CD quality listening over USB-C and 11 hours using AAC on Bluetooth.
Today's best UK Khadas Tea Pro deal
The Tea Pro comes with a USB cable (there's a lightning version for £8 more) and it gives you 4.4mm balanced and 3.5mm stereo outputs. HI-res audio is supported at up to 768kHz PCM and DSD512 audio and there's Bluetooth 5.4 input with aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LDAC, SBC and AAC. You can expect up to 8 hours of CD quality listening over USB-C and 11 hours using AAC on Bluetooth.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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