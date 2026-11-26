The best Black Friday Sennheiser deals live now — lowest-seen prices on headphones, wired earbuds, cheap Dolby Atmos soundbars and more
Sennheiser makes the best cheap wired buds — and yes, they're on sale!
Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in AV systems, soundbars and audio equipment, but it is a company especially trusted among audiophiles for its excellent wired (and in more recent years, wireless) headphones and earbuds.
That's why you came here, no? If you came for the cheap wired buds we adore, well done because in the US, they're a whopping 50% off! Right now, you can pick up the spectacular Sennheiser CX 80U for $19.95 (was $39.95) at Amazon US — and it's good news if you're in the UK too, because you can bag the Sennheiser CX 80U for £24.99 (was £34.99) at Amazon.
These are easily the best-sounding earbuds in their nominal price-range, so seeing deals such as these appear is a rare event.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
But it's not just cheap buds that are on sale — Black Friday is bigger and better than that. Just take a gander at my little six-strong hit-list below, or click through to the deals blocks proper, wherever you are.
US Quick Deals
- Sennheiser CX 80U: was
$39.95now $19.95 at Amazon
- Sennheiser IE 200: was
$159.95now $109.95 at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 660S2: was
$679.95now $479.95 at Amazon
- Sennheiser Ambeo Mini (soundbar): was
$949.95now $499.95 at Amazon
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was
$249.95now $109.95 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Sennheiser CX 80U: was
£34.99now £24.99 at Amazon
- Sennheiser IE 200: was
£129.99now £75.99 at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition: was
£169now £114 at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD660 S2: was
£369now £305 at Amazon
- Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was
£199.99now £90.76 at Amazon
Today's best Sennheiser deals in the US
Half price?! As John McEnroe once yelled at an umpire, "You cannot be serious!" The Sennheiser CX 80U already seemed too good to be true at full price, thanks to their punchy bass, super-clean mids, and sparkling treble. At under $20, I think everyone should have a pair of these — even as a backup option for when your wireless buds run out of battery. They're better than that, but if that's what you're after, this set is all you need.
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A 15% discount might not sound like much, but on relatively expensive wireless headphones from a truly trusted name, we'll take it. The Momentum 5 are Sennheiser's newest premium wireless cans, released in June, and our Sennheiser Momentum 5 review noted the admirable breadth and headroom in the soundstage.
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I have been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let me down. The level of detail they can unearth is impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a must-buy for musos or audiophiles on a tight budget.
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My colleague often talks about his enduring love for the Sennheiser HD 660S2, and it's easy to see why. They supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging sound and a truly comfortable fit that's perfect for musicians and audiophiles alike. At almost 30% off, these cans are worth every penny.
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In our glowing 4.5-star review of this lovely little soundbar, we called it "the biggest little Dolby Atmos soundbar around". It's a 2023-issue product, but that's not an issue for such devices (how old is your TV, do you think?) and the deal represents a massive 47% off, which is an outrageous saving. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and Wi-Fi and honestly, it's going to do wonders for your TVs sound.
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Who needs wireless Bluetooth audio? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend a ton of money. They're a fair few years old now, (what of it? This is the wired space) and they've been discounted before, but they're a refreshing change from myriad wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time.
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Now that their successor has launched, it's no surprise to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 getting a tasty discount for Black Friday. These five-star headphones offer spectacular audio, a huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of, even a few years on. And at 43% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of the best wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever released.
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This is an incredibly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from this trusted name in audio. With a flexible, open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing, there's so much to love about this 55%-off deal.
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That huge (I mean really, it's massive) discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds — yes, we're up to Momentum True Wireless 5 now, but they're not on sale… yet. You're still getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design here, at an absolutely bargain price. These particular earbuds haven't aged badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing 2026 features.
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Today's best Sennheiser deals in the UK
It may not quite be as good as the US deal, but UK earbuds lovers are still getting a great discount on the Sennheiser CX 80U. These wired buds offer detailed, balanced, and dynamic sound in an ultra-affordable package. They also have a built-in mic for phone calls and various ear tips to help you find your perfect fit. Currently, the White and Sakura (pink) colorways have the lowest price, but there's a sale on the classic Black variant too.
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The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, because they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining so very affordable. And now, at less than £76, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now, and they sound like they cost so much more.
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These closed-back on-ear headphones are the preserve of DJs and those at mixing desks. They have a rotatable capsule for single-ear listening and this particular set gets an "exclusive carry case and velour ear pads". Not an iteration I have tried personally, but I used to have a pair of HD 25s back in the day. They're modern classics — I wore mine 'til they fell apart (which took several years).
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Sennheiser may have replaced these buds recently (so they're no longer the newest), but our Momentum True Wireless 4 review shows that they're still worth buying, with its strong roster of features and fantastic sound quality.
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We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus at TechRadar, recommending them regularly even a fair few years after their release. They offer punchy, assertive sound, stacks of playtime, plus a stylish design that already felt like great value for money at full price. So now, at a 44% discount (something not seen 'til this particular sales period), it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up!
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Finally, a set of genuine audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Black Friday sale — three cheers for the Sennheiser HD 660S2! Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, loves his pair, thanks to their satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound, ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving of £64 only adds another reason to snap them up, whether you enjoy making music or you're a budding audiophile.
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These slightly older headphones were replaced by a newer iteration earlier this year, but our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review shows they're still worth buying thanks to their fantastic sound and ANC. Oh, and the discount means they're now way cheaper than the Momentum 5, if you don't need the most up to the minute, top-end features.
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The charging case here really is minuscule, and while the list price only shows a £14 discount, these buds began life with an RRP of £169. So, their £102 discount from the original May 2024 asking fee actually equates to a 60% discount — that's right, they're less than half price (and they've never dropped this low, until now). We didn't love the audio quality for energy and impetus, but for this money they are stuffed to the gills with useful features — which you can read about in our fully star-rated Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review.
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I've not tried Sennheiser's Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out without a mention. There's a lovely-looking ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life. What I'm saying is, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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