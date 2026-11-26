Sennheiser is one of the biggest names in AV systems, soundbars and audio equipment, but it is a company especially trusted among audiophiles for its excellent wired (and in more recent years, wireless) headphones and earbuds.

That's why you came here, no? If you came for the cheap wired buds we adore, well done because in the US, they're a whopping 50% off! Right now, you can pick up the spectacular Sennheiser CX 80U for $19.95 (was $39.95) at Amazon US — and it's good news if you're in the UK too, because you can bag the Sennheiser CX 80U for £24.99 (was £34.99) at Amazon.

These are easily the best-sounding earbuds in their nominal price-range, so seeing deals such as these appear is a rare event.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

But it's not just cheap buds that are on sale — Black Friday is bigger and better than that. Just take a gander at my little six-strong hit-list below, or click through to the deals blocks proper, wherever you are.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the US

Save 50% ($20) Sennheiser CX 80U: was $39.95 now $19.95 at Amazon Half price?! As John McEnroe once yelled at an umpire, "You cannot be serious!" The Sennheiser CX 80U already seemed too good to be true at full price, thanks to their punchy bass, super-clean mids, and sparkling treble. At under $20, I think everyone should have a pair of these — even as a backup option for when your wireless buds run out of battery. They're better than that, but if that's what you're after, this set is all you need. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($50) Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $109.95 at Amazon I have been using the Sennheiser IE 200 for years, and they've never let me down. The level of detail they can unearth is impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a must-buy for musos or audiophiles on a tight budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($200) Sennheiser HD 660S2: was $679.95 now $479.95 at Amazon My colleague often talks about his enduring love for the Sennheiser HD 660S2, and it's easy to see why. They supply nuanced, neutral, and engaging sound and a truly comfortable fit that's perfect for musicians and audiophiles alike. At almost 30% off, these cans are worth every penny. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% ($450) Sennheiser Ambeo Mini (soundbar): was $949.95 now $499.95 at Amazon In our glowing 4.5-star review of this lovely little soundbar, we called it "the biggest little Dolby Atmos soundbar around". It's a 2023-issue product, but that's not an issue for such devices (how old is your TV, do you think?) and the deal represents a massive 47% off, which is an outrageous saving. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI, USB and Wi-Fi and honestly, it's going to do wonders for your TVs sound. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% ($140) Sennheiser HD 599SE: was $239.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Who needs wireless Bluetooth audio? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend a ton of money. They're a fair few years old now, (what of it? This is the wired space) and they've been discounted before, but they're a refreshing change from myriad wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($40) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $199.95 now $159.95 at Amazon Now that their successor has launched, it's no surprise to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 getting a tasty discount for Black Friday. These five-star headphones offer spectacular audio, a huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of, even a few years on. And at 43% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of the best wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever released. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% ($72.06) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was $129.95 now $57.89 at Amazon This is an incredibly low price for a pair of wireless earbuds from this trusted name in audio. With a flexible, open-style fit, 28 hours of battery life, and IPX4 waterproofing, there's so much to love about this 55%-off deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 64% ($180) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 : was $279.95 now $99.95 at Amazon That huge (I mean really, it's massive) discount is why I'm recommending these two-generation-old earbuds — yes, we're up to Momentum True Wireless 5 now, but they're not on sale… yet. You're still getting the premium Sennheiser tuning and design here, at an absolutely bargain price. These particular earbuds haven't aged badly at all, so they're still worth buying if you don't mind a few missing 2026 features. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the UK

Save 29% (£10) Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon It may not quite be as good as the US deal, but UK earbuds lovers are still getting a great discount on the Sennheiser CX 80U. These wired buds offer detailed, balanced, and dynamic sound in an ultra-affordable package. They also have a built-in mic for phone calls and various ear tips to help you find your perfect fit. Currently, the White and Sakura (pink) colorways have the lowest price, but there's a sale on the classic Black variant too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% (£54) Sennheiser IE 200: was £129.99 now £75.99 at Amazon The Sennheiser IE 200 might just be some of my favorite IEMs ever made. Why? Oh, because they provide such impressive levels of detail and insight while remaining so very affordable. And now, at less than £76, I would urge any audio enthusiast on a budget to scoop these up. Seriously — they've never dipped this low 'til now, and they sound like they cost so much more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£55) Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition: was £169 now £114 at Amazon These closed-back on-ear headphones are the preserve of DJs and those at mixing desks. They have a rotatable capsule for single-ear listening and this particular set gets an "exclusive carry case and velour ear pads". Not an iteration I have tried personally, but I used to have a pair of HD 25s back in the day. They're modern classics — I wore mine 'til they fell apart (which took several years). Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% (£88.97) Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was £199.99 now £111.02 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus at TechRadar, recommending them regularly even a fair few years after their release. They offer punchy, assertive sound, stacks of playtime, plus a stylish design that already felt like great value for money at full price. So now, at a 44% discount (something not seen 'til this particular sales period), it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up! Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% (£64) Sennheiser HD660 S2: was £369 now £305 at Amazon Finally, a set of genuine audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Black Friday sale — three cheers for the Sennheiser HD 660S2! Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, loves his pair, thanks to their satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound, ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving of £64 only adds another reason to snap them up, whether you enjoy making music or you're a budding audiophile. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (£38) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £179.99 now £141.99 at Amazon These slightly older headphones were replaced by a newer iteration earlier this year, but our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review shows they're still worth buying thanks to their fantastic sound and ANC. Oh, and the discount means they're now way cheaper than the Momentum 5, if you don't need the most up to the minute, top-end features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£24) Sennheiser Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds: was £69.99 now £45.99 at Amazon I've not tried Sennheiser's Accentum Open Wireless Earbuds yet, but this deal felt too good to leave out without a mention. There's a lovely-looking ergonomic open-style fit, IPX4 waterproofing, and 28 hours of battery life. What I'm saying is, you're getting an awful lot of value for sub-£50 Sennheiser earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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