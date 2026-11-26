The best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals: lowest prices on JBL, Bose, Marshall, Sonos and more, all hand-picked by our expert audio reviewers
Bargains on Bluetooth belters, all live now!
Want to know how good the Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals are? Sure thing — in the US, the delightfully diddy but big-sounding JBL Go 5 is now just $39.95 at Amazon (was $54.95) in the US, or £34 (was £54) also at Amazon, in the UK. And for that money, this little soap-on-a-rope style speaker is the easiest recommendation we've ever made.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
Want something a little bigger and beefier? That's absolutely banging! What we mean is, we've got you covered there too — just scroll on down or use the quick-link buttons over on the left there to see the best savings we've spotted on larger, party-ready speakers where you are.
All you need to do now is add to your online cart and click 'buy' and get ready to party — or get ready to stay in under the duvet, with an audiobook and a cup of tea. Whatever makes you happy.
US Quick Deals
- JBL Go 5: was
$54.95now $39.95 at Amazon
- Tribit Stormbox Micro 3: was
$64.99now $47.48 at Amazon
- Edifier Edifier ES20: was
$89.99now $59.99 at Amazon
- JBL Charge 6: was
$199.95now $139.95 at Amazon
- Marshall Kilburn III: was
$379.99now $329.99 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- JBL Go 5: was
£39.99now £34 at Amazon
- Tribit Stormbox Micro 3: was
£62.99now £47.48 at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was
£149.95now £89.95 at Amazon
- JBL Charge 6: was
£169.99now £129 at Amazon
- JBL Xtreme 5: was
£329.99now £249 at Amazon
Today's best Bluetooth speaker deals in the US
The Edifier ES20 is one of the best small speakers we've tested here at TechRadar. It offers astonishingly clear and detailed mids, but also punchy bass and articulate highs. It's waterproof, compact, and looks pretty fancy too, so be sure to grab it now at this excellent low price.
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If we're talking sheer bang for your buck, then you can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Boom 2. It supplies powerful bass in a flashy boombox-like form, with customizable lighting on board. At less than $85, this is a steal.
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Sonically speaking, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 3 is easily among the best options in its size-class. It plates up exceptional bass weight and clarity, all without drowning out sounds elsewhere in the frequency range. It's also highly dust and waterproof, ultra-compact, and has a neat companion app for making EQ tweaks, for instance. It almost seems impossible that you can get sound and features this good for less than $50.
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We've been championing the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 for years. It offers brilliant sound quality, a stunning design, and a ruggedness that makes it ideal for taking just about anywhere. You'll struggle to find another speaker that offers such quality for less than $100.
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The Bose SoundLink Plus is big, boisterous, and brilliant in just about every way. It plates up powerful yet articulate audio, is built to an excellent standard, and comes in a range of stunning colors. If you want a step-up on the SoundLink Flex Gen 2, this is the speaker for you.
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The biggest of the Bose trio has got a seriously strong discount, and can be yours for $120 off right now. What can we say about the Bose SoundLink Max? It's a masterclass in design, with a bold yet tasteful aesthetic, bass-heavy yet regimented and precise audio, and just about every feature you could want.
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In our glowing JBL Go 5 review, we highlighted this speaker's much-improved audio, attractive new lighting, and stunning feature-set — all of which helped it earn a coveted five star rating. If you want an ultra-compact, cheap speaker for chilling at home, taking showers, or going on a hike, this speaker has you covered — and for less than $40 too!
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Let's take a step-up now with this stunning deal on the JBL Charge 6, which knocks 30% off. This Bluetooth speaker has no right sounding as powerful as it does when you consider its compact size, with room-swallowing bass and astonishing volume on offer. For less than $150, it doesn't get better than this.
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Simply put, the JBL Xtreme 5 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested, with extremely energetic, meaty, yet intricate sound, a super-rugged build, and plenty of battery life to boot. Sure, $300 is still a lot to spent on a speaker, but this model earns its asking price — you even get USB-C audio passthrough for lossless listening and Auracast for linking to other JBL speakers.
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I love that this 'petal pink' model is discounted too — although I'd call it Birthday Cake Confetti or Strawberry Frosting or… something more gourmand. This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for this cute little Bluetooth speaker and with an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong. (Yes, other finishes are available at the discounted rate).
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It's by no means the newest kid on the block, but the Sonos Roam 2 is still one of our favorites. This supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi streaming, can link up with the rest of your Sonos system, and sounds far better than you'd expect given its compact size. With $40 off, it's the ideal time to scoop this up.
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The Sonos Play is one of the multi-room giant's newest products, but it can already be yours for 20% less! We love the well-rounded sound on offer here, as well as the broad connectivity options and beautiful design.
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The Sony ULT Tower 5 already felt too good to be true at its launch price, so it's safe to say our minds were boggled when we spotted this 2026-issued model at 34% off. We rated this speaker five stars in our glowing review, highlighting its regimented deep bass, top-class connectivity options, and striking design — which all come at an ultra-tempting low price.
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The Marshall Kilburn III is one of our favorite speakers for three key reasons: it sounds spectacular, it has a strikingly luxurious look, and it has unbelievably long battery life. Throw in Marshall's true stereophonic sound, which makes the Kilburn III sound phenomenal at ever angle, and you're looking at something very special. With $50 off, now is a great time to buy.
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Today's best Bluetooth speaker deals in the UK
We love the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 here at TechRadar. It looks absolutely stunning — but it's more than just a pretty face. It delivers detailed, balanced sound, with aptX codec support available for higher-res listening if you have a compatible source device. The Fog Grey colorway currently has the lowest price, but you can get every color variant for less right now.
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The Bose SoundLink Plus delivers clean bass, rich mids, and delicate highs, and despite its large, rugged build, it's still quite the looker. This deal applies to the Black colorway, but again, there are discounts on the other variants too.
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If you want the best-sounding Bose SoundLink speaker, then this is what you're after. The Bose SoundLink Max has it all — imposing bass, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, excellent features...it truly is the full package. While the Black colorway is the cheapest right now, you can also score a saving on the Blue and Citrus Yellow alternatives if you'd prefer.
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The JBL Go 5 might just be the best tiny Bluetooth speaker that money can buy, and for less than £35, it's a must-buy. This model has an IP68 rating, making it ideal for using as a shower speaker, but its compact size means you can take it just about anywhere. It sounds far better than its predecessor and the new LED lights are a hit, so we strongly recommend scooping this up if you want a cheap yet quality Bluetooth speaker.
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It's hard to comprehend the sheer power and bass weight that the JBL Charge 6 offers when you consider its relatively small size. The Charge 6 offers USB-C audio passthrough for lossless listening, excellent EQ options, and top-tier waterproofing, all helping it to earn an elusive five-star rating from us. And at 33% off, it's the perfect time to snap it up.
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The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 offers exceptionally powerful bass, customizable lighting, and plenty of battery life for an unbelievably low price. At 37% off right now, we couldn't recommend this one enough.
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With meaty yet regimented bass, brilliant dust and water resistance, and a conveniently compact size, the Tribit Stormbox Micro 3 gives you everything you need in the palm of your hand. For less than £50, it really doesn't get much better than this.
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25% off one of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2026? Oh, go on then. The JBL Xtreme 5 is a masterful speaker, with thunderous power yet excellent attention to detail, phenomenal customization options, and spectacular build quality. It's a hefty lad, but if you want a speaker that's good for both parties or casual listening, then this is the model for you.
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Up to 12 hours battery life beats the JBL Go 5 by a wide margin, and this is the cheapest price I've ever seen for Bose's bijou little Bluetooth speaker. With an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong as long as the black finish suits (yes, other finishes are available at discounted rates, but none quite so low as this one).
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Despite being a couple of years old, the Sonos Roam 2 is still a top-tier portable speaker. It supports both Bluetooth or higher-res Wi-Fi listening, looks super luxurious, and can seamlessly link up with the rest of your Sonos system. At £40 off, it's well worth checking out.
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The Sonos Play is one of the multi-room master's latest releases, but you can already grab it for 20% less thanks to the Black Friday sales. Like the Roam 2, this model offers great connectivity options, but it sounds even better, with well-rounded audio and dynamic bass.
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This feels too good to be true. The Sony ULT Tower 5 came out very recently, and we already thought it was an exceptional value money for option, so a £100 discount at this stage is staggering. The ULT Tower 5 offers outstanding audio with powerful deep bass, has customizable lighting, and offers impeccable versatility through its broad connectivity options. If you need a party speaker, this is the model to buy.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Harry is a Senior Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
- Becky Scarrott Audio Editor
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