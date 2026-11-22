I've reviewed more than 100 audio products here at TechRadar, and it's exceptionally rare for me to hand out a perfect five-star score. A product has to blow me away with top-class features, stellar sound and a strong design, all while remaining good value for money. But Sony's new ULT Tower 5 party speaker is just so good that I simply had to give it top marks.

And even though this sensational speaker was only released very recently, I'm delighted to tell you that it's already on sale. That's right: now you can grab the Sony ULT Tower 5 for $298 (was $449.99) at Amazon US, while in the UK the Sony ULT Tower is down to £249 (was £349) at Amazon UK — that's a gigantic saving wherever you are!

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

If you love bass-heavy tunes, enjoy house parties, like to DJ, or just want a spectacular Bluetooth speaker, you won't want to miss this deal — scroll on down to learn more about these excellent offers on the Sony ULT Tower 5.

Today's best Sony ULT Tower 5 deals

Save 34% ($151.99) Sony ULT Tower 5: was $449.99 now $298 at Amazon How is this possible? The newly released Sony ULT Tower 5 was already an impeccable value for money option, but at 34% (more than $150) off, this speaker is a must-buy. The ULT Tower 5 has rounded woofers for enhanced deep bass, customizable lighting, and tons of connectivity options for casual listeners, DJs, and professionals alike. If there's one speaker you buy during the Black Friday period, make it this one.

Save 29% (£100) Sony ULT Tower 5: was £349 now £249 at Amazon This feels too good to be true. The Sony ULT Tower 5 only just dropped, and I already thought it was an exceptional value money for option. So, with this £100 discount, this speaker is a must-buy. The ULT Tower 5 serves up outstanding deep bass, has customizable lighting, and offers impeccable versatility with broad connectivity options. If you need a party speaker, this is the one to get.

In my Sony ULT Tower 5 review, I heaped praise on the speaker, dubbing it "an affordable bass-heavy beast". Its newly developed rounded woofers dish out mesmerizing deep bass, and there are multiple sound modes to choose between to get the perfect sound for indoor or outdoor spaces.

Pair that with customizable lighting, excellent connectivity options (including Bluetooth, RCA, and USB-C), and a striking design, I really have no bad words to say about it. IPX4 waterproofing should keep is safe from the odd splash too, and while it's fairly large, the built-in handles make it easy to move around.

If you download Sony's SoundConnect app, you can access so many options, including DJ and karaoke effects, EQ tweaking, and the aforementioned custom lighting options. It truly is the total party package.

At full price, I already couldn't recommend the Sony ULT Tower 5, but this is one of the best Black Friday deals around, so I strongly urge you to grab it now!

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK