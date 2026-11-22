2026 has been another great year for OLED TVs. I’ve already tested most of the best OLED TVs of the year, and with Black Friday just around the corner, there’s plenty of opportunity to snag one of these superb TVs at a discount.

I’ll be comparing three OLEDs that earned five stars in my reviews and have the potential to be real highlights of the Black Friday sales period. My picks are the LG C6, 2026’s best TV and the winner of the TV of the Year in the TechRadar Choice Awards; the LG G6, LG’s 2026 flagship OLED and the step-up to the C6 (and our reference TV for the 4K Blu-ray Bounty); and the Samsung S90H, the C6’s direct rival, which delivers fantastic performance, especially in bright rooms.

You may ask, ‘why no Samsung S95H/S99H?’, Samsung's direct OLED rival to the G6. Well, when I compared the G6 and S95H/S99H side by side, I preferred the G6 overall, and in terms of value for money this Black Friday, I think the three listed above, particularly the mid-range options, will be the stars of the show.

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Picture quality

Image 1 of 2 With all three TVs set to default Filmmaker, the colors on the S90H (right) look a little flat compared to the G6 (left) and C6 (middle) (Image credit: Nintendo / Universal Pictures / Future) Switching the S90H (right) to Movie mode adds a lot of brightness to its colors, but they still aren't as rich as the G6's and C6's. (Image credit: Nintendo / Universal Pictures / Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Starting with brightness, the G6 delivers the highest measured brightness of the three, hitting 2,475 nits peak HDR brightness to the S90H’s 1,689 nits and the C6’s 1,427 nits (with all three TVs set to their default Filmmaker Mode settings). In terms of fullscreen HDR brightness, the G6 hit 451 nits, while the S90H hit 305 nits and the C6 hit 241 nits. So on paper, the G6 is the brightest TV by quite some way.

For actual bright-room viewing, the S90H was excellent at handling reflections, thanks to its anti-glare screen. However, the G6’s reflection handling was impressive for a glossy-screen OLED, still delivering deep black tones in darker scenes while limiting reflections. It was actually my pick as the best TV for bright rooms when I compared it to the rival Samsung S95H/S99H. Unfortunately, this was one area where the C6 struggled, showing reflections on its screen in certain scenes.

While watching content, the G6 was indeed the brightest TV, but the C6 was surprisingly close in some scenes. The white of the Mach 5 in Speed Racer had plenty of pop on all three TVs, but while the white highlights were brightest on the G6, the C6 had similar perceived brightness despite a near-1000 nits difference in measured peak HDR brightness.

Compared to the two LGs, when set to its Filmmaker Mode, the S90H looks a little dim. This speaks to the power of the Alpha 11 Gen 3 AI Processor that both LGs use, as it utilizes extra brightness to deliver more impactful highlights. Switching the S90H to Movie mode does add enough brightness to rival the G6, but its white tones could overexert themselves at times.

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The S90H (right) is best set to Movie mode for colorful, brighter movies like Speed Racer (Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

Color reproduction on all three TVs is excellent. Still watching Speed Racer, the G6 rendered the greens, yellows and pinks of the Racer family home with the most vivid look, but the C6 was a good match. The S90H looked a little flat in Filmmaker Mode, and despite its more balanced, natural-looking colors, Movie mode was the better option, thanks to the added brightness. All three TVs showed natural skin tones, but the G6’s were the most accurate, with the C6’s sometimes leaning a little too red.

Switching to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, colors really popped on all three screens. With the three TVs set to Filmmaker Mode, the G6 and C6 displayed punchier, more vibrant colors, shown by the Luma’s bodies, Mario and Luigi’s iconic overalls and the colors of the Toads’ heads and bodies. The S90H’s colors looked natural once again but fell a little flat: Movie mode was still the better option.

The G6 clearly demonstrated the boldest colors of the three in both movies, but I was impressed by how close the C6’s were, delivering stunning, rich colors and matching the G6 throughout.

All three TVs show excellent contrast with dark movies like The Batman, but the G6 (left) brightness does raise some dark tones, while the C6 (middle) and S90H (right) look more balanced. (Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

All three TVs exhibited powerful contrast when viewing darker scenes. In a scene in The Batman where Bruce works in the Batcave, all three TVs showed an excellent balance between the light tones from the lamps and monitors and the dark tones of the desk and the surrounding walls. The C6 actually showed the most natural contrast of the three, with the G6’s dark tones looking lifted at times and the S90H showing some occasional black crush.

Watching Project Hail Mary, the S90H surprisingly showed the deepest and most authentic black tones in shots of space. In the past, Samsung’s OLED Glare Free screen has affected black tones, and while there was some black crush, the S90H’s overall presentation looked more authentic than the G6’s and C6’s.

Sound quality

All three TVs could benefit from a soundbar, but I was surprised by what I found during sound testing. (Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

Using the Batmobile chase scene from The Batman, I tested the built-in sound on each TV. While all three could do with one of the best soundbars connected to deliver a cinematic experience worthy of their picture, I was surprised by what I found during my testing.

Setting the TVs to their AI Sound modes, as the Standard sound modes on all three were fairly unconvincing, I was surprised to find that the C6 and S90H delivered the punchiest bass. They both rendered the rumble of the Batmobile’s engines with more power than the G6, which felt a little lacklustre in comparison.

As the Batmobile weaves in and out of traffic, all three TVs demonstrated great accuracy, mapping the sound of squealing tyres and car horns to the action on screen. Again, the S90H surprised me with how effective its mapping was compared to the two LG’s, although they did a solid job.

All three TVs also presented detailed sound, capturing all the crunching impacts, scraping metal and sprays of bullets during the scene. I found that the S90H presented the narrowest sound, which, when pushed to higher volumes, could sound harsh. The two LGs’ sound extended beyond the screen more, but again I was surprised how flat the G6 sounded at times. The S90H showed good front-end power, seemingly delivering the sound through the screen, but I wished it had that extension.

Gaming

All three TVs are excellent for gaming, with every feature you could need. (Image credit: Future)

All three of these TVs are among the best gaming TVs you can buy, with a full feature list including 4K 165Hz, full VRR with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, and ALLM. The two LGs support Dolby Vision gaming, while the S90H supports HDR10+ gaming.

While playing Battlefield V on the TVs, each demonstrated smooth, razor-sharp performance. When running around the battlefield and dodging enemy fire, all three TVs did an excellent job handling the fast motion and chaotic action on screen. This was unsurprising considering all of them registered sub-9.5ms input lag times at 4K 60Hz and sub-5ms input lag times at 1080p 120Hz, which are excellent results.

The same picture quality carried across from movie viewing here. The two LGs delivered the more vibrant colors, clearly shown in the reds and yellows of the autumnal trees during one mission, but the S90H demonstrated crisp textures that really gave the game added depth. In Game mode, the G6's brightness really showed up, but none of these TVs will let you down when it comes to gaming.

The best Black Friday buy

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, each of these TVs would make an excellent addition to any home, hence why they all earned five stars in my reviews. But which will be the best Black Friday buy?

The 55-inch LG G6 is currently available for $1,899 / £1,699 / AU$3,199, while the 55-inch C6 is currently available for $1,299 / £1,199 / AU$2,995, though I’ve seen it drop to $999 recently in the US. The Samsung S90H 55-inch is currently available for $1,199 / £1,099 / AU$2,995.

I expect all three TVs to get great discounts on Black Friday, but after comparing them side-by-side, my overall pick is the LG C6. It delivers a more consistent performance than the other two TVs, as well as hanging in with the flagship G6 in terms of picture quality. Also, based on last year’s LG C5 deals, it has the potential to drop to a record-low price. When you consider value-for-money, performance and features, the C6 is the obvious winner.

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