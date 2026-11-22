60% of employees with Monday morning meetings are preparing for them the day before

Anxiety is being reduced on Sundays, where preparation is believed by 63% to make them calmer

Almost half of those "preppers" feel Sunday is no longer a day off

Monday meetings are becoming a source of anxiety for many employees, with Sundays increasingly devoted to preparing for face-to-face and group discussions, new research has found.

The findings from JobAssist's survey of 4,920 adults in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia make for interesting – and at times, worrying – reading, as while there is no specific mention of the important work-life balance, the results indicate that work concerns are breaching what should be an employee’s downtime.

The surveyed employees (none of which were Sunday workers) also reported what can only be described as a form of “mission creep.” While preparing for meetings and checking progress on incomplete work might reassure some workers, others were completing outstanding tasks.

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Always on?

Should Sunday be a full day off? Some 49% of employees surveyed felt that it no longer was, thanks to their habit of preparing for the next day of work. Although 57% said it made Mondays easier, it does throw the notion of a weekend (and even a day of rest) into a strange new context.

The report into how employees spend their Sundays skirts around any ideas about days out or trips to the local garden centre and instead asks the searching questions about work-related thoughts.

And it seems that on at least two Sundays every month, 68% are feeling tense or worried about the coming week of work.

But does this anxiety – whether an urge to impress, or present a picture of greater progress on the latest task – reflect the “always on” demands in the modern workplace? Preparing for important personal or project progress meetings is one thing, but allowing time for checking work tools (51%) or even completing tasks (44%) is another thing altogether.

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Weekend prep

While a proportion of the preparation appears to be for progress meetings rather than team discussions, there is no indication in the report whether the "Sunday prep" has improved any career prospects

“As workplace systems keep unfinished tasks accessible beyond the working day, employees can begin preparing for a progress review well before the meeting takes place,” JobAssist tells us. They add that the “findings suggest that the pressure surrounding those reviews deserves attention alongside the meetings themselves, particularly when employees are giving up part of their weekend to feel ready for Monday.”

It also notes that there is no established causation between the Monday meetings and weekend preparation, but note that “Employees who attend regular progress meetings may differ from those who do not in their responsibilities or workloads.”

However, the findings do highlight how employees manage the demands put on them – even on a weekend.

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