UK workers are handling personal tasks during work hours — and they say it makes them more productive

Half of UK workers admit to taking personal breaks daily, four in five take 30 to 120 minutes

Household chores and personal errands are the most common activities

European workers take fewer breaks and spend less time on them

New research has claimed three in four (76%) UK employees handle personal tasks during working hours at least a few times a week, with half (48%) doing so every single working day, but it might not be such a bad thing.

The vast majority (86%) of respondents in a new LiveCareer study reported that taking short personal breaks during working hours actually helps to improve overall productivity, with a further 11% seeing no meaningful impact. That leaves just 3% who believe there could be harmful effects.

In fact, only 5% of workers choose never to handle personal tasks during working hours, challenging traditional definitions of productivity at work.

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Taking personal breaks at work helps to improve productivity

Spread across the working day, nearly three in five (57%) spend between 30 and 60 minutes on personal tasks, with another one in five (19%) spending between one and two hours.

And by far the leading distraction are household chores (54%) and personal errands (51%), which are likely most synonymous with hybrid and remote working.

But despite illustrating just how widespread personal breaks, LiveCareer's data reveals some interesting geographical differences, positioning the UK in a totally different ballpark to other European countries.

While around half (48%) of British workers take personal breaks daily, only around a quarter (27%) of European employees do the same. The figures also point to European workers spending less time on breaks when they do take them.

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What the report fails to note is just how productive workers are from each country, to detail whether taking personal breaks has a positive or negative impact on work, however British workers are clearly redefining what productivity looks like in a hybrid working landscape thanks to the added flexibility.

"For employers, the findings suggest that occasional personal breaks are no longer viewed by employees as time lost but as part of a more sustainable approach to managing work and life throughout the day," the report concludes.

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