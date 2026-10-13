UK workers are handling personal tasks during work hours — and they say it makes them more productive
UK workers are spending more time taking personal breaks
- Half of UK workers admit to taking personal breaks daily, four in five take 30 to 120 minutes
- Household chores and personal errands are the most common activities
- European workers take fewer breaks and spend less time on them
New research has claimed three in four (76%) UK employees handle personal tasks during working hours at least a few times a week, with half (48%) doing so every single working day, but it might not be such a bad thing.
The vast majority (86%) of respondents in a new LiveCareer study reported that taking short personal breaks during working hours actually helps to improve overall productivity, with a further 11% seeing no meaningful impact. That leaves just 3% who believe there could be harmful effects.
In fact, only 5% of workers choose never to handle personal tasks during working hours, challenging traditional definitions of productivity at work.
Taking personal breaks at work helps to improve productivity
Spread across the working day, nearly three in five (57%) spend between 30 and 60 minutes on personal tasks, with another one in five (19%) spending between one and two hours.
And by far the leading distraction are household chores (54%) and personal errands (51%), which are likely most synonymous with hybrid and remote working.
But despite illustrating just how widespread personal breaks, LiveCareer's data reveals some interesting geographical differences, positioning the UK in a totally different ballpark to other European countries.
While around half (48%) of British workers take personal breaks daily, only around a quarter (27%) of European employees do the same. The figures also point to European workers spending less time on breaks when they do take them.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
What the report fails to note is just how productive workers are from each country, to detail whether taking personal breaks has a positive or negative impact on work, however British workers are clearly redefining what productivity looks like in a hybrid working landscape thanks to the added flexibility.
"For employers, the findings suggest that occasional personal breaks are no longer viewed by employees as time lost but as part of a more sustainable approach to managing work and life throughout the day," the report concludes.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.