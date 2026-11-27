Xpeng's Iron humanoid robot just got its first public showing in China

It will start life in retail stores in early 2027, before heading to homes

The robot will cost as much as Xpeng's EVs, or around $18,000 / £14,000 / AU$27,000

Xpeng revealed the latest generation of its Iron humanoid robot at the company’s AI day this week, telling reporters that it could be doing household chores in “one or two years”, according to CNBC.

Taking to the stage in front of a live audience, Iron wowed crowds with its extremely natural walking gait and ability to interact with humans, including giving those in attendance a high-five or greeting them with a wave.

Brian Gu, co-president of Xpeng, has previously been open about similarities with Tesla, with any mention of Elon Musk’s company generally taken as a compliment. Alongside its EV business, it is also actively pursuing AI, autonomous driving and humanoid robots.

Gu revealed that the company hoped to train its general-purpose humanoid as a store assistant at its retail locations in the first quarter of next year, with mass production starting in January.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Gu predicted that the Iron robot could be sold to consumers in China at the average price of one of its EVs, which generally cost around 119,800 yuan (around $18,000 / £14,000 / AU$27,000) to 309,800 yuan (around $46,500 / £35,000/ AU$70,000).

It has targets to sell "tens of thousands" of its humanoid robots in 2027, which Gu described as a critical year for scaling up and commercializing the business, according to Bloomberg.

After its initial run as a store assistant, Gu hopes that the company can “start thinking about deploying into home settings”.

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Analysis: Still a long road to the mainstream

(Image credit: XPENG)

Humans will naturally approach our potential robotic overlords with some degree of trepidation — and Reddit was awash with comments about how the Xpeng Iron’s glowing eyes look “ominous” and how designers clearly took inspiration from an “alien corpse”.

Referring to an image of the 'Drone Hosts' from a popular HBO sci-fi series, one Reddit commenter even went as far to say: “Literally these things in Westworld (spoiler, it does not end well for humans)”.

But Xpeng has big plans for its general-purpose robots, with targets to scale up production next year and begin selling them in large number thereafter. However, that is a lot easier said than done.

So far, Tesla’s Optimus has been met with similar levels of skepticism, with critics pointing out the reliance on teleoperation during early demonstrations.

A particularly damming video showing Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff failing to instruct Optimus to fetch him a soda resulted in tech founder Hamid Shojaee calling it "literally the worst humanoid robot demo I have seen”.

Like Tesla, Xpeng is moving away from simply producing cutting-edge electric vehicles to developing physical AI, autonomous driving and even flying vehicles.

Tellingly, Brian Gu told CNBC: “It’s much easier to be profitable for the robotics business than the autos business.”

But there’s a massive gulf between humanoids performing very specific, repetitive tasks in a manufacturing environment and the legalities of them operating freely in a domestic setting.

The internet can breathe a sigh of relief, as the latter is still likely a long way from becoming a reality. Either that, or I'll be among the first to become a robo-slave.

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