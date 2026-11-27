Unofficial ports of GTA 6 are speeding ahead in development, with one now offering a working multiplayer

This isn't fully confirmed, but footage has been shared of the gameplay running at around 25 to 30fps

There's also working proximity voice chat, we're told

GTA 6 PC ports of the unofficial variety are still advancing at a frenetic pace, and a fresh development is that a working multiplayer is now reportedly up and running.

As showcased by Tek on X (via Brackz), there's now a working multiplayer for GTA 6 with a short video showing off some gameplay.

The clip in question shows two Jason characters running around, driving vehicles and interacting. In terms of performance it's around 25 to 30fps, and you can see it's reasonably smooth from the footage. There's also working proximity voice chat with this fudged multiplayer build.

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As one Redditor put it: "The unofficial port now has features the official game doesn't." Someone else on X observes: "If Rockstar doesn't announce PC and Online in the next couple weeks these guys will."

Before we get carried away, it should be made clear that we can't verify that this video genuinely is of a working multiplayer, so we need to season this appropriately. (Also, I'd expect that this footage is going to be taken down whack-a-mole style by the time you read this).

Various social media posts have been flagging up the fact that Portwatch, which keeps an eye on the progress of all the unofficial PC porting efforts, has reported that this video is authentic – with the caveat that it is "not yet confirmed by a public source".

Analysis: how has this happened exactly?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There's no actual confirmation yet, then, but it's believable enough that a multiplayer has been concocted when you observe the ridiculously rapid progress that we're seeing with all these unofficial ports. If legitimate, the question is how exactly has this multiplayer been realized? By AI? Or by turning on existing code in the game somehow?

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It seems very unlikely that a multiplayer has been entirely vibe-coded by AI in such a short space of time. The presumption is that while it will obviously be AI-driven (as with all this turbocharged activity on PC), this implementation must leverage some of the multiplayer code present in the leaked Xbox build.

AI is already pushing the envelope when it comes to modding existing single player games to add co-op multiplayer. Deus Ex has been given this treatment, for example, and other projects are on the boil — check out Co-op Anything on GitHub.

Indeed, this is a thought that has occurred to some gamers: might vibe coders be able to rustle up a Jason and Lucia co-op experience? I wouldn't get your hopes up on that score, mind, as there are a potentially horrendous number of complications and hurdles therein. Other gamers are envisaging private GTA 6 online servers being set up before Rockstar officially rolls out its new take on GTA Online.

Of course, bear in mind the illegality and inherent risks (like being duped into downloading malware by fake versions) in all of these PC modding projects, whether multiplayer or not.

Still, it's undeniably breathtaking how fast things are moving with these PC port efforts, and the hope remains that they will mean Rockstar gets the genuine port (or indeed online multiplayer) fired up sooner rather than later.