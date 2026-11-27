Path of Exile 2 game director says the 1.0 performance on PS5 and Xbox is ‘better’ because of CPU improvements and ‘asset compression’ — ‘Overall, it should be performing quite a lot better on the consoles’
The file size has been reduced from 140GB to around 80GB
- Path of Exile 2 game director Jonathan Rogers says the 1.0 launch "should be performing quite a lot better on the consoles"
- Rogers says CPU and memory improvements has made the performance "better" and it will run at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox
- The file size has also been reduced significanty after some "asset compression"
Path of Exile 2 is set to leave early access soon, and its players can expect improved performance and memory size on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.
That's according to game director Jonathan Rogers, who confirmed in a group interview with TechRadar Gaming that the 1.0 launch next month has been updated for consoles and will perform "a lot better."
"The performance in 1.0 is better than before because CPU improvements are good for any platform, especially consoles,” Rogers said.
The game director explained that memory was a big issue on consoles, and so Grinding Gear Games made it a priority to reduce the file size, which also aided smoother performance.
"We had some memory issues on consoles before, and we've also done some asset compression to make the game quite a lot smaller on consoles," he said, adding that the file size was "like 140GB, and now it's like 80GB."
Rogers added, "Overall, it should be performing quite a lot better on the consoles as well. On the PS5 Pro in particular, what you'll get basically is just high resolution, and the game will just run nicer."
As for frame rate, the director confirmed a target rate of 60FPS as the team "always target 60 [frames-per-second]" because "I hate 30."
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"Therefore there's no quality mode or anything like that," Rogers said. "It's just 60 FPS is the minimum for me."
Path of Exile 2's 1.0 launch arrives on December 11 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The game director has also said that Grinding Gear Games isn't worried about Diablo 5's release because "whenever Blizzard makes a game, it attracts more people to the genre."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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