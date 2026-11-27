SpaceX secures $44 billion in financing for Nvidia's next-generation processors

Apollo and Goldman Sachs lead the record-breaking GPU financing transaction

Nvidia's Vera Rubin processors are scheduled to reach SpaceX in 2027

SpaceX has secured $44 billion in debt financing led by Apollo and Goldman Sachs to purchase Nvidia's Vera Rubin processors for its computing infrastructure.

The transaction includes senior and subordinated notes, with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and KKR-advised accounts providing major initial commitments.

Hardware deliveries are expected during the first half of 2027, giving the company additional computing resources for its planned artificial intelligence investments.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Apollo and Goldman Sachs lead record GPU financing

The financing attracted commitments exceeding the amount initially sought, making it the largest transaction of its kind involving GPUs.

Apollo and Goldman Sachs organized the financing deal, while participating investment institutions supplied substantial initial commitments through their respective funds and managed accounts.

The transaction follows an October disclosure by SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk that the company was seeking external financing.

Three disclosed debt tranches provide further details about the financing costs and repayment periods.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Reuters, the $25.17 billion senior secured A3 notes carry an 8.259% yield and mature in April 2033.

Another $4.4 billion in senior secured A2 notes carries a 7.66% yield, with repayment scheduled for April 2031.

The package also includes $2.564 billion in subordinated secured Class B notes, carrying an 8.36% yield and maturing in April 2033.

Musk indicated that the additional capital would support investments in data centers and other artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The latest financing provides substantial borrowing capacity for the company's hardware acquisition plans.

However, the financial institutions have not disclosed the precise number of processors involved, their individual prices, or the complete repayment schedule.

Apollo partner Jamshid Ehsani described SpaceX as an ambitious participant in the computing industry.

“SpaceX is one of the most ambitious builders of compute in the world, and we are pleased to have led this financing alongside Goldman Sachs,” said Apollo partner Jamshid Ehsani.

“This transaction reflects the strength of Apollo’s integrated platform, where origination, structuring, syndication and principal investing work together to deliver flexible capital at scale.”

He added that the arrangement emphasizes asset-backed lending structures designed to protect against potential financial losses.

Nvidia Vera Rubin processors will arrive in 2027

The proceeds will finance purchases of Nvidia's Vera Rubin platform, an advanced computing system developed for demanding artificial intelligence workloads.

Its capabilities are intended to support computationally intensive activities, including training large models, running inference operations, and processing substantial volumes of data.

SpaceX plans to install the hardware within its terrestrial computing infrastructure rather than deploy the processors aboard spacecraft.

Deliveries scheduled for January through June 2027 will determine when the company can begin incorporating the equipment into its facilities.

The acquisition comes as major technology companies commit substantial capital to computing infrastructure required for increasingly demanding AI applications.

Access to advanced processors has become an important consideration for organizations seeking sufficient computing capacity for development and deployment.

However, the financing announcement provides limited information about SpaceX's intended deployment scale or the specific AI projects requiring the equipment.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.