The Elli BiDi Charger launches in Germany

A plug-in bonus of €720 is being offered in the first contract year

Deal can offset electricity costs equivalent to almost 10,000 miles of motoring

Volkswagen has launched its first Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) charging proposition in Germany, as VW Group subsidiary Elli goes live with its debut BiDi bi-directional charger.

The compact charging unit, which is specifically designed to work with electric Volkswagen, Cupra, Skoda and select Volkswagen commercial vehicles, is capable of both charging at speeds of up to 11kW and delivering energy back to the grid.

It is initially launching in Germany, but Volkswagen says it will begin rolling out the technology to further European markets in 2027.

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In order to entice new customers, Elli is offering a plug-in bonus of €0.24 per hour for the time their vehicle is connected to the DC charger, regardless of whether the grid takes any electricity or not.

Based on 250 hours of plug-in time per month, this amounts to up to €60 (around / $65 / £50 / $100) or €720 (around $790 / £600 / AU$1,190) in the first contract year.

The company says each eligible V2G charging session must last at least three hours to qualify, but it could equate to almost 10,000 miles of 'free' electric motoring miles per year.

The deal is only available for the first contract year and Elli’s BiDi charging unit costs €1,995 (around $1,300 / £1,000/ AU$2,000) upfront, but customers can continue to earn compensation of €0.40 per kilowatt-hour if the grid requires it.

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In order to avoid the risk of customer vehicles being depleted by a ravenous grid, charging sessions are managed by a dedicated Elli BiDi V2G App.

The company says customers can specify when they next need their vehicle and the desired battery charge level at that time. Charging and feeding electricity back into the grid are then “managed automatically within these parameters”.

Analysis: Plugging-in to the revenue stream

(Image credit: Volkswagen Group)

If media reports are to be believed, the Volkswagen Group is facing tough times at the moment, with reports of sweeping job cuts and the potential for factory closures. But it hopes that a move into the energy markets could provide a much-needed boost to the bottom line.

Customers wanting to take advantage of Elli’s vehicle-to-grid offering will be presented with two complementary Volkswagen Naturstrom electricity tariffs with a 12-month contract term. There’s also a separate “V2G Return” feed-in tariff that governs compensation for electricity discharged from the vehicle battery into the grid.

It would come as no surprise if Volkswagen is financially benefitting from these deals, with its various partners in this V2G and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) endeavor taking a cut.

Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Elli and senior vice president of Charging and Energy at the Volkswagen Group says the tech will create “new opportunities to make e-mobility more affordable, strengthen European technological expertise and support the energy transition”.

But it could also prove a lucrative financial deal for the Group.

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