Proton has faced a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks, with many wondering whether it’s time to look elsewhere.

If the headlines don’t deter you, it’s a great time to sign up to the Swiss provider. It’s running one of the best Black Friday VPN deals available — you can get Proton VPN Plus for $2.49 a month for two years, saving $24 in total.

Whether Proton’s recent track record bothers you or not, there are three other Black Friday VPN deals worth considering before you decide.

NordVPN gives you faster speeds and stronger streaming performance for just $0.50 more a month. Surfshark includes extra security tools and unlimited device connections for a lower price. And Windscribe’s unchanging price means you can avoid Proton’s steep renewal price hikes.

Personally, I'd go with Surfshark, and here's why:

Surfshark: Lower price, more features

Today, Surfshark announced that it was dropping its Black Friday price even further. You can now get Surfshark One for $2.29 a month, down from the usual $2.79.

Initially, the company had dropped Surfshark One to the same price as its Starter plan, which meant you got extras — including antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web breach monitoring — essentially for free.

But with the latest drop in price, it's now cheaper than Proton VPN Plus’s monthly rate, while giving you unlimited simultaneous connections (versus Proton’s 10) and faster WireGuard speeds in our recent head-to-head testing.

Black Friday: Get Surfshark One for the price of Starter Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal just got even better. Now, you can get its One plan for $2.29 per month over two years, which drops the total price to $61.83. A Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring — all handy tools for maximizing your safety online.

Windscribe: No annual price hikes

Black Friday is always a great time to get a deal, but you have to keep an eye out for automatic renewal price hikes. With many plans running for two years, forgetting to cancel before the price jumps is pretty common.

Windscribe fixes that by locking in one set price of $29 for a year, every year.

That slightly undercuts Proton VPN Plus’s two-year rate while ensuring you won’t get hit with costly renewal spikes — unlike Proton, which roughly doubles in price after your first term.

Windscribe Pro: $29 per year for life! Was: $69

Now: $29 per year for life! Windscribe's Black Friday deal has returned, dropping the price of its 12-month plan to $29 (normally $69). It packs in all of Windscribe's features, 112 locations, unlimited device connections, and seriously fast download speeds. Plus, the price doesn't increase on renewal, meaning you get it for $29 for every year you want it.

NordVPN: Simply the best VPN

If you’re after the very best VPN on the market, consider NordVPN. In our most recent testing, it came out on top across most of our metrics and is comfortably the best all-in-one package.

It is $0.50 more expensive per month than Proton, at $2.99 a month, but has unmatched streaming unblocking, fast connection speeds, and built-in anti-phishing tools.

NordVPN Basic: New and improved Black Friday deal Was: $3.49/month

Now: $2.99 /month NordVPN's improved Black Friday deal is perfect if you want our top-rated overall VPN for everyday privacy, speed, and security. Having spent hundreds of hours testing NordVPN, it edges out Proton VPN as a faster, more complete all-rounder in 2026. At $2.99 per month, it's at its lowest price in months, too. Unsure? Try it risk-free with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

The verdict

Despite the recent controversies, there’s still lots to like about Proton. Its VPN is one of the best we’ve tested, and it has a solid track record on protecting users' privacy. It’s also one of the best Black Friday deals available. Still, it’s not the only deal out there, and it’s worth deciding what you value most and exploring all your options before making a long-term commitment.