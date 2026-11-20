ExpressVPN agreed to pay $3.9M to settle a California auto-renewal lawsuit

Eligible subscribers can claim up to double the charge

The window to raise the claim closes on January 12, 2027

California residents who were automatically billed for ExpressVPN between September 15, 2022, and June 13, 2025 can now apply for a payout from a $3.9 million class action settlement.

Eligible claimants can request up to twice what they paid during that period, while former subscribers will also receive a three-month voucher.

The deal resolves Marin et al. v. Express Technologies, Ltd. in San Diego County Superior Court.

While ExpressVPN remains near the top of our best VPN rankings for security and streaming, its subscription billing has faced legal scrutiny alongside rivals NordVPN and Surfshark.

Users outside California cannot claim from this fund, and payouts are not guaranteed yet. A judge must still grant final approval at a hearing scheduled for February 19, 2027.

What the class action was about

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

The dispute started in June 2025, when a federal lawsuit accused ExpressVPN of violating California's Automatic Renewal Law and False Advertising Law. Plaintiffs alleged the company enrolled users in recurring plans without "clear and conspicuous" renewal disclosures or "affirmative consent" before billing their cards.

After mediation in March 2026, the case moved to state court and won preliminary approval on September 9, 2026, according to reports.

During the litigation, ExpressVPN updated its auto-renewal practices, stating in court-approved settlement documents that it did so "solely to further ensure compliance with all potentially applicable laws," as reported by the official court-appointed settlement website.

When approached by TechRadar, an ExpressVPN spokesperson said: "ExpressVPN has agreed in principle to resolve a California matter dating back several years, without any admission of wrongdoing. We disagreed with the claim, which related to our subscription renewal disclosures, and settled only to avoid a prolonged legal process. The settlement is subject to court approval, so we can’t comment further on specific terms at this stage."

Auto-renewal billing remains standard across most consumer VPNs. Few services, such as Mullvad VPN and Windscribe, avoid recurring plans altogether, while NordVPN has also faced multiple US lawsuits from Wittels McInturff Palikovic, co-counsel in this ExpressVPN settlement.

(Image credit: Future)

NEW: Leave No Trace — A weekly newsletter on digital privacy and online surveillance.

Leave No Trace investigates the companies and governments putting our digital freedom at risk — and the people fighting back.

📩 Subscribe now to get every edition delivered to your inbox every Friday, launching this September.

Will claimants actually get double their money back?

Not necessarily. Although settlement terms cap claims at twice a user's subscription charges minus prior refunds, the final cash payout is calculated pro rata.

Up to $1.3 million in attorneys' fees, $10,000 in representative service awards, taxes, and administration costs will come out of the $3.9 million pot first. If many eligible Californians file claims, individual payouts will drop accordingly.

Former subscribers whose accounts lapsed or were canceled by September 9, 2026 automatically get a non-renewing three-month Advanced-tier voucher worth $50.97, even without filing a claim. Current subscribers cannot get the voucher, even if they cancel now.

How to file a claim before the deadline

If you lived in California and paid at least one ExpressVPN auto-renewal charge between September 15, 2022 and June 13, 2025, you have until January 12, 2027 to file a claim, opt out, or object.

As outlined in the settlement notice, no receipts or bank statements are needed because payouts rely on ExpressVPN's transaction records. However, you will need the red Notice ID from your email or postcard notice to apply on the official settlement website.

If you did not receive a Notice ID, contact administrator Fidexis at info@MarinVPNSettlement.com or 1-888-460-3586. You can choose PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH transfer, a prepaid Mastercard, or a paper check, and Fidexis advises checking the exact web address to avoid lookalike scam sites.