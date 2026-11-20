Private Internet Access (PIA) has launched an improved Black Friday deal. Its 28-month plan is now $1.89 per month, having launched at $2.03 only a few weeks ago.
It's a small but significant price drop, meaning that that only PrivadoVPN ($1.11/month), PureVPN ($1.49/month), and FastestVPN ($27 for life) are cheaper at the time of writing.
Compared to these alternatives, however, PIA is better in two key areas: streaming and, perhaps most importantly, torrenting. PIA is the most customizable VPN I've used this year, with flexibility for everything from packet sizes to encryption methods – all handy for P2P use.
It also supports port forwarding, so torrent users have everything they need to create a secure connection.
Private Internet Access: Excellent torrenting VPN
Was:
$2.03/month
Now: $1.89/month
PIA's 28-month Black Friday deal has been cut even further. Now $1.89/month, it's the cheapest way to customize your VPN connection across unlimited devices, and it recently refreshed its server network to boost performance and improve connection speeds. Unsure? Use its 30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free.
Streamers are also in luck. While PrivadoVPN was slightly more effective in our latest tests, PIA performed far better than both PureVPN and FastestVPN, with less buffering and fewer dropouts throughout our tests.
Where PIA struggles is its speeds. In our latest trials, its WireGuard protocol reached only 440 Mbps downloads, less than a third of the speeds of PrivadoVPN.
Thankfully, recent PIA updates aimed to triple these speeds – although we have yet to confirm this – and its server network has also received a boost.
It's also the only VPN under $2/month to offer unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you needn't worry if you've got a large house full of devices to secure.
PIA, then, is a solid budget choice for streamers and torrenters. But, to keep up with other deals (including VPN flash sales) as they launch, stay tuned to our dedicated Black Friday VPN deals hub.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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