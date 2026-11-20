Private Internet Access (PIA) has launched an improved Black Friday deal. Its 28-month plan is now $1.89 per month, having launched at $2.03 only a few weeks ago.

It's a small but significant price drop, meaning that that only PrivadoVPN ($1.11/month), PureVPN ($1.49/month), and FastestVPN ($27 for life) are cheaper at the time of writing.

Compared to these alternatives, however, PIA is better in two key areas: streaming and, perhaps most importantly, torrenting. PIA is the most customizable VPN I've used this year, with flexibility for everything from packet sizes to encryption methods – all handy for P2P use.

It also supports port forwarding, so torrent users have everything they need to create a secure connection.

4 months extra Private Internet Access: Excellent torrenting VPN

Was: $2.03/month

Now: $1.89/month PIA's 28-month Black Friday deal has been cut even further. Now $1.89/month, it's the cheapest way to customize your VPN connection across unlimited devices, and it recently refreshed its server network to boost performance and improve connection speeds. Unsure? Use its 30-day money-back guarantee to try risk-free.

Streamers are also in luck. While PrivadoVPN was slightly more effective in our latest tests, PIA performed far better than both PureVPN and FastestVPN, with less buffering and fewer dropouts throughout our tests.

Where PIA struggles is its speeds. In our latest trials, its WireGuard protocol reached only 440 Mbps downloads, less than a third of the speeds of PrivadoVPN.

Thankfully, recent PIA updates aimed to triple these speeds – although we have yet to confirm this – and its server network has also received a boost.

It's also the only VPN under $2/month to offer unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you needn't worry if you've got a large house full of devices to secure.

PIA, then, is a solid budget choice for streamers and torrenters. But, to keep up with other deals (including VPN flash sales) as they launch, stay tuned to our dedicated Black Friday VPN deals hub.