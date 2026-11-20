The excellent Galaxy S26 Ultra has been receiving discounts for a while now, but Walmart's current early Black Friday deal price on Samsung's top model is the best I've ever seen.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
The mega-retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB of storage for just $872.10 (was $1,299.99), which makes the best Samsung phone some $400 cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and cheaper too than the Galaxy S26 Ultra at both Amazon and Samsung ($1,049).
This is, obviously, a great price for a great phone, and the deal is selling fast. But all that glitters isn't gold. If you look closely, you'll notice that Walmart (or rather, Walmart's third-party partners) are selling the international version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which changes the proposition slightly.
There's nothing inherently wrong with buying the international version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra if you're living in the US, but these European models differ from their US counterparts in a few key ways.
For starters, they're not as well-optimized for US networks. European Samsung phones are limited to sub-6GHz 5G, while US models support 5G mmWave, which carriers like Verizon deploy extensively for ultra-fast, short-range 5G in major US cities.
Then there's the warranty question. Samsung US doesn't cover international models under its US warranty, so if you encounter a defect with your Galaxy S26 Ultra unit, you'd have to take it up with Samsung in whatever country your unit was shipped from.
These aren't necessarily deal-breaking issues — notwithstanding the connectivity differences, Walmart's Galaxy S26 Ultra will still function the same as any other Galaxy S26 Ultra device — but it's important to be aware of what you'd be sacrificing for that excellent $872.10 deal price.
If it were me, I'd go for Samsung's still-attractive offer on the Galaxy S26 Ultra:
Today's best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store; the brand is offering an excellent $350 discount on all unlocked devices, including its premium Ultra phones. Better yet, if you've got an older phone to trade in, Samsung is offering rebates of up to $720 off, which could bring the Galaxy S26 Ultra's price down to a handsome $679.99.
More of today's best early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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