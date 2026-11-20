The excellent Galaxy S26 Ultra has been receiving discounts for a while now, but Walmart's current early Black Friday deal price on Samsung's top model is the best I've ever seen.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

The mega-retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with 256GB of storage for just $872.10 (was $1,299.99), which makes the best Samsung phone some $400 cheaper than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and cheaper too than the Galaxy S26 Ultra at both Amazon and Samsung ($1,049).

This is, obviously, a great price for a great phone, and the deal is selling fast. But all that glitters isn't gold. If you look closely, you'll notice that Walmart (or rather, Walmart's third-party partners) are selling the international version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which changes the proposition slightly.

(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing inherently wrong with buying the international version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra if you're living in the US, but these European models differ from their US counterparts in a few key ways.

For starters, they're not as well-optimized for US networks. European Samsung phones are limited to sub-6GHz 5G, while US models support 5G mmWave, which carriers like Verizon deploy extensively for ultra-fast, short-range 5G in major US cities.

Then there's the warranty question. Samsung US doesn't cover international models under its US warranty, so if you encounter a defect with your Galaxy S26 Ultra unit, you'd have to take it up with Samsung in whatever country your unit was shipped from.

These aren't necessarily deal-breaking issues — notwithstanding the connectivity differences, Walmart's Galaxy S26 Ultra will still function the same as any other Galaxy S26 Ultra device — but it's important to be aware of what you'd be sacrificing for that excellent $872.10 deal price.

If it were me, I'd go for Samsung's still-attractive offer on the Galaxy S26 Ultra:

Today's best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal at Samsung

Save $350 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB): was $1,399.99 now $1,049.99 at Samsung The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra is available at its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store; the brand is offering an excellent $350 discount on all unlocked devices, including its premium Ultra phones. Better yet, if you've got an older phone to trade in, Samsung is offering rebates of up to $720 off, which could bring the Galaxy S26 Ultra's price down to a handsome $679.99.

More of today's best early Black Friday deals