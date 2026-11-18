Black Friday has come early for AeroPress, which has knocked 25% off the price of almost all its coffee makers. The only exceptions are the premium coffee presses (including the steel and walnut editions) — everything else is included in the sale, which runs until November 30.
I test over a dozen coffee makers every year here at TechRadar (yes, really) but when I want a quick brew, my trusty blue AeroPress is one of the brewers I turn to first. It's quick, easy to use, simple to clean, and super versatile. By adjusting factors including grind size, water and coffee dosage, brew time, and temperature, you can achieve all sorts of different brew styles. Curious? The AeroPress World Championships can give you some inspiration.
The classic AeroPress coffee maker is also a great option for travel thanks to its tough, lightweight build. For camping adventures, the AeroPress Go is even better, and packs down entirely into its own lidded cup — and there's the AeroPress XL if you're brewing for two.
A rainbow of coffee
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.