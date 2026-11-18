Black Friday has come early for AeroPress, which has knocked 25% off the price of almost all its coffee makers. The only exceptions are the premium coffee presses (including the steel and walnut editions) — everything else is included in the sale, which runs until November 30.

I test over a dozen coffee makers every year here at TechRadar (yes, really) but when I want a quick brew, my trusty blue AeroPress is one of the brewers I turn to first. It's quick, easy to use, simple to clean, and super versatile. By adjusting factors including grind size, water and coffee dosage, brew time, and temperature, you can achieve all sorts of different brew styles. Curious? The AeroPress World Championships can give you some inspiration.

The classic AeroPress coffee maker is also a great option for travel thanks to its tough, lightweight build. For camping adventures, the AeroPress Go is even better, and packs down entirely into its own lidded cup — and there's the AeroPress XL if you're brewing for two.

A rainbow of coffee

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