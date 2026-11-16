Google’s new Gemini 4 Hydrogen promises to fix one of the most annoying things about AI — having to ask it the same thing over and over again — I tried it and I’m impressed

Google's new Gemini 4 Hydrogen, the new default model in the Gemini app, promises to cut out the forgetfulness usually associated with AI and keep you on task. It also promises to respond faster and more accurately than 3.8 Flash.

One of the most annoying things I’ve found about using AI on the day-to-day, is having to remind it of my specific preferences and rules when I write prompts. We’ve all tried to give AI a set of guidelines in a prompt, such as a word count or specific inclusions, only to find that the final result is completely lacking them. Or sometimes, Gemini Flash would just make up an answer.

As someone who has frequently had to enter a prompting battle to get an acceptable result out of AI, I was curious to put Gemini 4 Hydrogen to the test to see if it could do better — and I was pleasantly surprised.

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No more blank slate

To put Gemini 4 Hydrogen to the test against its predecessor, 3.8 Flash, I decided to continue a project I started during the height of the summer heatwave. I’ve long been considering installing some kind of solar panel setup to subsidize my energy bills, and given how much sun the UK actually got this year, and how much money I spent running an air conditioner, it really seems like a no-brainer.

Back then, I used Gemini 3.8 Flash to try and figure out the best cost-to-panel-efficiency while trying to stick within my budget and quickly ran into trouble trying to work out an estimated cost.

Flash 3.8 frequently fluctuated its estimates between chats and struggled to remember the local safety regulations and price quotes for things like scaffolding and labor that I had included in previous prompts. Out of frustration, the whole idea went on hold.

On the weekend just past, I revisited the project with the help of Gemini 4 Hydrogen to see if I could get an accurate answer.

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To start, it was time to test Hydrogen's ability to recall previous conversations. I told Gemini I wanted to pick up where I had left off in my previous conversations about solar panels, and gave it several key pieces of key information to test it's long term continuity and memory; I have an outdoor power socket; my garden is southeast facing; I have a budget of £600; and I’d like to be able to subsidize the power consumption of a 0.9 kWh air conditioner.

After a couple seconds of waiting, Gemini provided me with a concise summary of my previous conversations with 3.8 Flash, followed by a complete breakdown of three plug-in solar panel kits that fit within my budget and requirements with the exact price points of each solar panel from each retailer.

Compared to 3.8 Flash, which would give an estimated range of prices within a set of budgets, Hydrogen's ability to provide specific pricing from UK retailers adds a mark against Google's promise of more accurate and helpful responses.

When one of the suggestions fell slightly below my budget, Hydrogen also helpfully suggested spending the excess on ballast for the floor-mounted panels or a longer cable if the sunniest spot in my garden exceeds the default 5 meter plug length.

When 3.8 Flash tried to answer the same question, it focused purely on the math and did not account for other problems I could solve with any left over budget. Hydrogen on the other hand was able to identify potential friction points in the project — things I hadn't even thought of — and offered a solution, adding more value in response to a single question.

I then asked Gemini to estimate the expected annual savings for its top suggestion alongside the estimated monthly power generation from the kit based on my postcode, to which Gemini generated a graph that not only laid out exactly what I asked for, but also included a savings range based on how much power I’d actually use.

How Gemini estimated by savings over a year. (Image credit: Google Gemini)

3.8 Fable really struggled with complex data sets and comparing calculations. Being able to give highly accurate local context and performing more accurately in complex calculations is a significant step up for Hydrogen.

Seeing the annual savings I could achieve, I then asked Gemini if increasing my initial budget would lead to a higher savings amount and a shorter payback period. After an initial breakdown of where my budget sat in relation to the return on investment for the solar panels it had suggested, Gemini also generated an impressive interactive model to see exactly how much I would save over a 15-year lifespan.

(Image credit: Google Gemini)

In comparison to 3.8 Flash, Hydrogen drastically changes how it displays information. Rather than having to scroll through a text-dense wall of information and do the math myself (or submit individual prompts for each calculation), I instead have a much more visual and easier to understand projection that can be quickly adjusted within the chat.

As a stickler for the rules, I also wanted to make sure I hadn’t missed any new or revised regulations that may have changed since my conversations with 3.8 Flash. I asked Gemini for a full checklist for one of the plug-in solar kits it had suggested. At this point, I was expecting a wall of text typical of Gemini 4 Hydrogen’s predecessor, but once again I was pleasantly surprised.

An interactive checklist for a UK plug-in solar panel. (Image credit: Google Gemini)

Gemini generated an interactive checklist that allowed me to tick off exactly how my outdoor electrical socket was compliant, while also ensuring I would be compliant with my local planning permission guidelines for plug in solar panel installation — especially if I wanted to mount the panels to the roof of my shed. The only time I had previously mentioned mounting the panels to my shed was in a previous chat with 3.8 Flash, so color me impressed.

Overall, there was one thing I noticed in my testing of Gemini 4 Hydrogen over 3.8 Flash: a huge boost to workflow speed. Sure, I would have eventually squeezed out a similar amount of information from Flash, but it would have taken significantly more prompts, more time, and more frustration.

Hydrogen added additional relevant context, identified other problems that could be solved, provided highly accurate statistics and figures, and made the information much easier to digest without the need to spend time making follow-up corrections.

My interaction with Hydrogen has done a lot to change my perspective on the helpfulness of AI. Not once did I have to remind it of my requirements or which specific solar kit I wanted to use, as was the case with 3.8 Flash.

The biggest take away from my weekend of solar panel planning is that Hydrogen feels more like a collaborator than an assistant. There is no more short-term memory loss and it's actually made me want to use it for future projects without that sinking feeling in the back of my mind that I may have to enter a prompting battle to get exactly what I want in the way I want it.

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