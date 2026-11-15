'It would make me think twice about applying': Workers are pushing back at companies who insist on AI interviews

Half of Brits say they've been interviewed by an AI avatar, not a human

11% of UK workers say they'd probably or definitely ditch the job application

AI can help admin, but human connections are vital in the recruitment process

Seven in 10 UK workers say they'd feel uncomfortable if their interview was conducted by an AI assisted, new Careerminds research has revealed, while not even a third say they'd continue without hesitation.

But the reality is a stark contrast, because as many as half (47%) of UK job seekers have already been interviewed by AI, per a separate Greenhouse study.

But despite hesitation, where workers sit can vary quite widely. Around one-third (33%) would continue but feel uncomfortable and a quarter (25%) say it would depend on the role or salary – only 11% say they would withdraw entirely.

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Most workers feel uncomfortable about AI interviews, but only one in ten would withdraw

Of those 11%, only 5.5% would definitely withdraw, with the other 5.7% probably considering withdrawing. Still, the figures confirm that recruiters could be losing access to vital human talent if they use AI avatars to interview candidates.

The Greenhouse study put the figure much higher, at 30% of UK candidates abandoning the hiring process because of an AI interview, stressing that four in five (82%) weren't even told beforehand that they'd be answering questions with an AI avatar.

Unsurprisingly, older generations would be more likely to withdraw, Careerminds found, highlighting the challenges that older workers could face when looking for a job change.

Resident careers expert Amanda Augustine stressed that interviews serve as a crucial first point of contact for many workers, and they can influence how that candidate goes on to perceive the employer.

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One worker cited in the study described his AI interview as "surreal, strange and impersonal." He noted that the whole experience "felt like a one-way process."

Augustine said the best fit for AI is actually in helping recruiters to process the administrative side of the job, such as trawling through applications and refining the pool. "Let the technology handle the administrative tasks so your team has more time for the human conversations that help both sides decide whether the role is the right fit," she added.

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