Watch Australia vs New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup 2026 final from the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, as the tournament's two best men's teams meet again. The Kangaroos go for a 13th world crown, with the Kiwis looking to invoke the spirit of 2008 thanks to a returning great.

Still unbeaten, Australia began to resemble their best version in the 44-12 semi-final victory over Samoa a week ago. A hat-trick from Reece Walsh did the damage, backing up Kevin Walters' call at leaving James Tedesco – captain of the 2026 premiers, no less – kicking his heels in reserve. Walsh's backflip after scoring one of his tries has brought a hope from his head coach to tone down the celebrations, while Walters may pull another late surprise by promoting prop Keaon Koloamatangi to start just as he did against Samoa. The pack has been the Kangaroos Achilles' heel all tournament as they seek a 10th title from 11 attempts.

Just 23 days after breaking his arm, Kalyn Ponga made a stunning return to start at fullback in beating a spirited Tonga 34-10 in the last four. Ponga lit up the opening-night 24-22 defeat by the Kangaroos and his convalescence will make his matchup with Walsh a spectacular prospect. Casey McLean scored his eighth try of the tournament – and 18th in eight Tests – to continue his burgeoning reputation and will again be a major worry for the 12-time world champions. In 2008, the Kiwis pulled off one of the sport's biggest upsets to win – 18 years on, Stacey Jones' side are much more an equal and quietly fancy their chances.

Here's how to watch Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch Australia vs New Zealand for FREE

Australia vs New Zealand is free on 7plus in Australia and ThreeNow in New Zealand.

Both require accounts to view the action, but no paid subscription is required.

Outside either Australia or New Zealand today? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual Australia vs New Zealand stream. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and has a Black Friday sale on right now...

Exclusive Deal 🏉 NordVPN – Your ticket to the big game! Kangaroos vs Kiwis. Pride, passion and plenty of big hits. Don't let geo-restrictions keep you out of the action! TechRadar's #1 VPN choice helps you stream securely from anywhere. ⚡ Up to 77% off for Black Friday

🎁 3 extra months free

📺 Unlock 7plus and ThreeNow Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Australia vs New Zealand live!

🇺🇸 How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Australia vs New Zealand is live on Premier Sports in the US.

A discounted pass for the final is available for $20.

Abroad? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇦🇺 How to watch Kangaroos vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Australia vs New Zealand is live on free-to-air Channel 7 in Australia, while you can stream the match via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the Rugby League World Cup final as if you were back home.

🇳🇿 How to watch Australia vs Kiwis live streams in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can watch Australia vs New Zealand for free on ThreeNow or on Sky Sport NZ, with live coverage on Sky Sport 1.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

🇬🇧 How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

UK-based fans can watch Australia vs New Zealand on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Buy today and you'll also gain access to the Champions Cup and La Liga.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Unlock your free 7plus stream with NordVPN.

🇨🇦 How to watch Australia vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

Australia vs New Zealand is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

Rugby League World Cup Final: Q+A for Australia vs New Zealand

What is the Australia vs New Zealand start time? The Australia vs New Zealand kick-off time is at 6.35pm AEST local time in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday, November 15. That's 3.35am ET in the US, 8.35am GMT in the UK, 7.35pm AEDT in Sydney, Australia, and 9.35pm NZDT in New Zealand.

What is the Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head? Australia and New Zealand have met on 147 previous occasions, with the Kangaroos winning 109 games to the Kiwis' 35. There have been three draws. Australia won the most recent meeting 24-22 in the opening fixture of this tournament.

Is the Rugby League World Cup Final available to listen to? You can listen to the Rugby League World Cup final in Australia on ABC Sport and LiSTNR. BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 will have coverage in the UK.

Can I watch Australia vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).