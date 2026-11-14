Henry Pollock's double off the bench has earned him just his second ever England start – nine months after the disaster that was his first. With eight tries in 14 Test appearances, the brash back row is clearly a potent impact player, but now's the time to start proving that he can be more than a flat-track bully on the international stage.

England suffered a 21-42 shellacking at the hands of Ireland on Pollock's only previous start, back in February in the 2026 Six Nations. The 21-year-old is lauded for his unshakeable insolence, but it wasn't channeled in the right way on that occasion, with Pollock enduring a nightmare outing either side of a spell in the sin-bin.

Eddie Jones, whose seven-year tenure with England ended unhappily in 2022, might just have something planned for the rising star. Although Japan have lost all six of their previous meetings with England, they're taking inspiration from Italy and Samoa's recent triumphs over Steve Borthwick's men. Neither side had ever beaten England before.

He will, however, be without the Brave Blossoms' breakout sensation Ryunosuke Ito for the Round 5 Nations Championship 2026 clash at Twickenham. The services of the fly-half, a fourth-year student at Meiji University, are required at collegiate level.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs Japan for free.

Watch England vs Japan for FREE

Yes. England vs Japan is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN's Black Friday deal can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Japan live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off with this Black Friday deal:

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How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing England vs Japan for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs Japan is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in Ireland

England vs Japan is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting England vs Japan in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Not in Australia right now? Use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the England vs Japan game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in South Africa

The England vs Japan game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch England vs Japan live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, England vs Japan is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the England vs Japan start time? The scheduled England vs Japan kick-off time on Saturday, November 14 is 4.40pm GMT local time in London, which is 8.40am PT / 11.40am ET. That's 3.40am AEDT in Australia and 5.40am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 15.

What is the England vs Japan head-to-head? England have won all six of of their previous encounters with Japan.

Can I watch England vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.