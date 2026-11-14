Coffee fans can be a picky bunch, and understandably so. When you're brewing with expensive beans, you want to control as many variables as possible to make sure you get consistent results, and that requires precision-made equipment. I've got good news, though — premium gear doesn't have to be expensive, and there are heaps of coffee-brewing accessories that any home barista would be delighted to unwrap during the holidays.

You just need to know where to start, which is where I come in. I'm TechRadar's resident coffee expert, and I've put together a list of 18 items that would be perfect for the caffeine-fiend in your life, and are all under $50.

Some of these are best suited to particular brewing styles (espresso or pour-over), but if you're not sure which one your home barista favors, there are some style-agnostic gifts here too — including two books widely regarded as some of the best tomes on brewing, an air-tight bean canister, and a scale for perfect dosing that will delight any coffee-lover.

Gifts for home baristas

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