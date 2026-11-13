Forget getting a puppy for Christmas — these 9 AI robot pets might be the cutest gifts of 2026

If you've always wanted a pet but don't fancy the responsibilities of feeding, walking, or cleaning up after it, then an AI-powered robot companion might be just what you're looking for this Christmas. From fluffy creatures that develop their own personalities to robot dogs that can recognize your face and desktop companions that actually talk back, AI pets are getting smarter, cuter, and more lifelike all the time.

The best part is that there's something for almost every budget, whether you're looking for an affordable little robot to keep you company at your desk or a sophisticated AI pet that can learn from your interactions and develop a personality of its own.

I've rounded up 10 of the most interesting AI pets and companions I could find this Christmas, and while they might not replace the real thing, they're certainly a lot easier to house-train.

Let's get started!

Perfect AI pets

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