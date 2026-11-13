4K Blu-ray fans, it's back: The Criterion Collection sale is happening right now, with up to 50% off a large selection of 4K discs.

You can check out the full selection at The Criterion Channel page on Amazon US, but below, I've picked nine of my favorite discs from the sale, most of which have featured in our Blu-ray Bounty, where we test the latest 4K releases each month.

Hot off the presses, K-Pop Demon Hunters has only been a couple of weeks, but it's already discounted so there's no better time to pick one of 2025's biggest movies. Expect vivid and vibrant colors and a punchy Atmos soundtrack.

If you're looking for a showcase for 4K Blu-ray's capabilities, then check out Double Indemnity, Gilda, 3:10 To Yuma, Godzilla and 12 Angry Men. All of these are black-and-white movies that demonstrate superb contrast, showing a great balance between light, dark and gray tones. Each one of these has crisp textures on 4K, with the format breathing new life into these titles: one of its strengths.

Elsewhere, Frankenstein (2025) is another recent release that has gorgeous picture quality, with realistic textures, powerful contrast and an excellent Dolby Atmos soundtrack that will let your home theater flex its muscles.

Dead Man is another black-and-white title, albeit released in the 90s, that again shows staggering contrast, with deep black tones and fantastic brightness, especially during its daytime scenes.

Finally, The Breakfast Club looks great in 4K, with bold colors and sharp textures, showing once again what 4K can do for older movies. Close-up shots of characters really show how detailed 4K can be.

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9 of my picks from The Criterion Collection 4K Blu-ray sale

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