ExpressVPN looks better Black Friday value than NordVPN – get a private AI, burner email addresses, and tracker blocking for the same $2.99 per month price

ExpressVPN's Black Friday deal has dropped its Basic plan to just $2.99 per month. That's the same price as NordVPN's festive offer but with the bonus of ExpressVPN's new private AI and tracker-blocking tools included – not something you get for the same price with NordVPN.

Both VPNs now cost around $80 in total, with ExpressVPN's plan covering 28 months of protection and NordVPN's lasting 27 months.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN right now but little separates the two regarding performance. ExpressVPN is faster. NordVPN is fractionally better for unblocking streaming services, but we tested both to find them equally secure.

Black Friday deal ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra

Was: $97.72 ($3.49/month)

Now: $83.23 ($2.99/month) ExpressVPN's Black Friday sale adds extra value to its cheapest plan with additions of a privacy-first AI and tracker blocking. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan now matches NordVPN for price but has those extras and includes an added month of protection. Unsure? Make use of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try for yourself, risk-free.

ExpressVPN's premium plans are also discounted right now. If you want password management, identity defense, or secure eSIM access, an Advanced plan is currently $4.49/month ($125.72 in total).

Alternatively, a Pro plan, which adds a dedicated IP (something few VPNs include in plans), is $7.49/month ($209.72). Both plans come with even more credits for ExpressAI plus more storage on ExpressMailGuard, which also comes with Basic.

These two other ExpressVPN plans – Advanced and Pro – are, however, pricier than their NordVPN counterparts. In fact, unless you're set on a dedicated IP (included with Pro), it's difficult to recommend either over NordVPN's equivalents.

If you are just simply after a VPN, without paying for all the trimmings, then the ExpressVPN Basic deal has the edge right now, though. You can take a look at the rest of the Black Friday VPN deals here.