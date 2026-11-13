ExpressVPN looks better Black Friday value than NordVPN – get a private AI, burner email addresses, and tracker blocking for the same $2.99 per month price

ExpressVPN's Black Friday deal has dropped its Basic plan to just $2.99 per month. That's the same price as NordVPN's festive offer but with the bonus of ExpressVPN's new private AI and tracker-blocking tools included – not something you get for the same price with NordVPN.
Both VPNs now cost around $80 in total, with ExpressVPN's plan covering 28 months of protection and NordVPN's lasting 27 months.
We rate NordVPN as the best VPN right now but little separates the two regarding performance. ExpressVPN is faster. NordVPN is fractionally better for unblocking streaming services, but we tested both to find them equally secure.
ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra
Was:
$97.72 ($3.49/month)
Now: $83.23 ($2.99/month)
ExpressVPN's Black Friday sale adds extra value to its cheapest plan with additions of a privacy-first AI and tracker blocking. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan now matches NordVPN for price but has those extras and includes an added month of protection. Unsure? Make use of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try for yourself, risk-free.
ExpressVPN's premium plans are also discounted right now. If you want password management, identity defense, or secure eSIM access, an Advanced plan is currently $4.49/month ($125.72 in total).
Alternatively, a Pro plan, which adds a dedicated IP (something few VPNs include in plans), is $7.49/month ($209.72). Both plans come with even more credits for ExpressAI plus more storage on ExpressMailGuard, which also comes with Basic.
These two other ExpressVPN plans – Advanced and Pro – are, however, pricier than their NordVPN counterparts. In fact, unless you're set on a dedicated IP (included with Pro), it's difficult to recommend either over NordVPN's equivalents.
If you are just simply after a VPN, without paying for all the trimmings, then the ExpressVPN Basic deal has the edge right now, though. You can take a look at the rest of the Black Friday VPN deals here.
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of using different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has gained a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
To share a story or tip, email robert.dunne@futurenet.com
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