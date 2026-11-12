This year's Black Friday sales are heating up in the US, with most retailers launching early deals or confirming when their end-of-year bargain bonanzas will start. As Black Friday veterans with years of experience covering the sales, the TechRadar team and I are here again to find the best deals and share expert buying advice so you can get the most out of this busy shopping period.

The best early Black Friday deals in the US (Image credit: Future)

That starts today with our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in 2026. Now that both Best Buy and Walmart have kicked off sales, and with dozens of early offers now live ahead of Amazon starting its sale on November 19, there's lots for us to already talk about and recommend.

I've rounded up some of the highlights from the key sales below and then dug into some specific deals that already stand out. You can find some record-low prices on Ninja appliances, HP laptops, top-rated LG TVs, and much more. Expect this list to grow and expand as I uncover even more offers over the next few weeks.

So, whether it's getting ahead of your Christmas shopping with a few gifts, that big purchase you've been waiting all year to make, or an early treat for yourself, there's likely something already for you below.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 14 early Black Friday deals

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $35.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99. This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Go Air Pop: was $26.99 now $9.88 at Walmart The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for a price of just $10. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $139 now $89 at Walmart Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,299 now $799 at Walmart Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Graphics: RTX 5050

Storage: 512GB SSD With a solid lineup of mid-range components, this MSI Cyborg 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops available right now for under $1,000. Bundled into this 15.6-inch chassis with a 144Hz display are an Intel i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 5050 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. They give you enough power to run less demanding games, popular competitive titles, and a lot of indie games at medium settings. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $69 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Ninja brings its appliance expertise to a 9-in-1 slow cooker with a removable non-stick pot, steaming rack, integrated spoon and glass lid. This kitchen appliance does it all, and it's dropped to a record-low price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼