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I'm finding the best early Black Friday deals — Amazon, Best Buy, LG C6 OLED TV, Walmart, Ninja, and more
Bringing you all the best Black Friday tech deals in one place
This year's Black Friday sales are heating up in the US, with most retailers launching early deals or confirming when their end-of-year bargain bonanzas will start. As Black Friday veterans with years of experience covering the sales, the TechRadar team and I are here again to find the best deals and share expert buying advice so you can get the most out of this busy shopping period.
That starts today with our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in 2026. Now that both Best Buy and Walmart have kicked off sales, and with dozens of early offers now live ahead of Amazon starting its sale on November 19, there's lots for us to already talk about and recommend.
I've rounded up some of the highlights from the key sales below and then dug into some specific deals that already stand out. You can find some record-low prices on Ninja appliances, HP laptops, top-rated LG TVs, and much more. Expect this list to grow and expand as I uncover even more offers over the next few weeks.
So, whether it's getting ahead of your Christmas shopping with a few gifts, that big purchase you've been waiting all year to make, or an early treat for yourself, there's likely something already for you below.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & tech
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 14 early Black Friday deals
Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99. This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for a price of just $10. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store.
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Processor: Intel Core i5
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Graphics: RTX 5050
Storage: 512GB SSD
With a solid lineup of mid-range components, this MSI Cyborg 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops available right now for under $1,000. Bundled into this 15.6-inch chassis with a 144Hz display are an Intel i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 5050 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. They give you enough power to run less demanding games, popular competitive titles, and a lot of indie games at medium settings.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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Ninja brings its appliance expertise to a 9-in-1 slow cooker with a removable non-stick pot, steaming rack, integrated spoon and glass lid. This kitchen appliance does it all, and it's dropped to a record-low price on Amazon ahead of Black Friday.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive.
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Another early cheap deal
It wouldn't be a Black Friday sale without cheap Amazon devices, and would you look at that, there's already some on offer at the mega-retailer for up to 55% off. The best deal so far has to be this record-low price for the new version of the Blink Battery Doorbell, which is a very low-cost way to add some smart features and extra security to your front door.
Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+: was
$79.99 now $35.99 at Amazon
A word on Walmart's sale
The Black Friday sale that started today at Walmart is labelled as its 'Deals & More' event, which runs from November 12 - 15. Of course, that means it finishes way before Black Friday proper, but don't take that as meaning Walmart isn't doing anything else this month.
No, in fact, this week's event should just be treated as a preview of the retailer's full Black Friday sale, which is scheduled to begin on November 23 and run through November 29. After that, its Cyber Monday sale will follow immediately from November 30 to December 2.
Some super-cheap earbuds to start us off
Walmart has started its Black Friday sale with an early access period for Walmart Plus members. However, there are some deals that are already available to all, including these ridiculously cheap JLab Go Air Pop earbuds.
Now, you'd think that for under $10, these earbuds would be trash. Not the case, according to our testing, as they offer surprisingly good audio quality and excellent battery life for the price. A Black Friday bargain if I've ever seen one.
JLab Go Air Pop: was
$26.99 now $9.88 at Walmart
Our Black Friday live coverage starts now
Hello and thanks for joining me as I kick off our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in the US. Although we're still a couple of weeks out from the day itself, several sales have already got underway and dozens of early deals are already dropping, so it felt right to fire up the live blog machine once again.
You can expect all the usual recommendations, unmissable bargains, and expert buying advice from myself and the rest of the team as we use our many years of combined experience to share all the top tech offers that we genuinely recommend buying in this year's sales.
Let's get into it with some top finds so far!
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