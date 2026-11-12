Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall shares his stance on AI in video games

Wall believes the tech shouldn't replace human creativity, and "as long as it’s a creative tool to get you going, it’s fine"

He adds that "Machines can never be artists as they aren’t humans"

Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 composer Jack Wall has shared his stance on AI music and the technology being used as a replacement in video games.

It's hard to ignore how rampant artificial intelligence has become in everyday life. It's become controversial and, as many continue to object to the tech, an unwelcome part of the entertainment business, dramatically changing the gaming landscape.

As AI becomes increasingly popular, some studios have been called out for their egregious use of AI, and tech companies like Nvidia have taken advantage of it to push AI-enhanced upscaling technology.

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In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, the original Mass Effect composer shared his opinion on AI — something that wasn't around 20 years ago during the creation of BioWare's iconic sci-fi series — and believes the tech shouldn't replace human creativity, but only be a "creative tool" to help.

"I think as long as it’s a creative tool to get you going, it’s fine," Wall said. "I’m not a fan of AI music. AI music is just copying what’s been done before. But if you use it as a tool, and you’re still making the creative decisions, I think it’s fine."

The composer was firm on his stance that AI can never replace the work of real people, adding, "AI is not an artist."

"Machines can never be artists as they aren’t human," he said. "The entire purpose of art is to be a human form of communication. Full stop."

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Elsewhere, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 composer Jason Graves also spoke out against AI in video games, saying, "Nothing will ever replace the emotional depth and creative inspiration of human beings as artists and creators."

"Music is not just a bunch of notes strung together," Graves told TechRadar Gaming.