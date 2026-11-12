Meta launches Muse AI agent for Apple Watch and Android Wear OS — so now you can talk to your fluffy life assistant anywhere

Meta has announced Muse compatibility with Apple Watch and Wear OS

Muse will now be able to help out with tasks through your smartwatch

Your custom Muse agent will now show up on your wrist to answer questions and keep you on schedule

Meta has released Muse AI compatibility for Apple Watch and Android Wear OS allowing you to talk to your personal AI agent anywhere you go directly through your smartwatch.

As long as you can get past giving Muse total access to your personal life, you’ll find its ability to weigh in on your life really quite helpful, helping to keep you on task, on time, and in line with your life goals.

And now that you can interact with Muse’s AI persona Jolly through voice calls, text messages, or dictation on your smartwatch, you can cut out the crucial seconds it takes to pull your phone out of your pocket or log in to your laptop.

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Works around the clock, and now on your wrist. Muse is now on Apple Watch and Wear OS ⌚️ https://t.co/97QRap5XKzNovember 9, 2026

More ways to interact with Muse

Muse hit the AI agent market in September and surpassed 10 million US app store downloads within the first 40 days. The AI agent can help manage every facet of your life, from bills and your mortgage, to business meetings, client calls, and deadlines.

But it’s more than just a mundane task manager, Meta says Muse is also able to organize your social life and help achieve your life goals — and if you so desire, it can make purchases on your behalf.

In order to put a more likeable face on AI, Meta allows users to customize the look of their assistant who will pop up on your phone or watch screen whenever you need help.

Muse is quickly becoming a central focus of Meta’s consumer strategy, with the company teasing Muse Charm — essentially a Tamagotchi-sized device — that will allow you to see and communicate directly with your Muse from the palm of your hand.

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More recently, Meta announced that Muse would have access to Spaces, which gives users a way to create “custom experiences” with their Muse focused on particular tasks, topics, or goals.

If that wasn’t enough ways to communicate with your Muse, Meta also rolled out the ability to video call your AI assistant, with Jolly having the ability to convey “subtle expressions and gestures” to fit each conversation’s tone. Of course, Muse won’t be able to see you and will rely entirely on the tone of your voice and the topic of conversation to convey it’s ‘emotions’.

Of course, having this many ways to talk to your AI agent and giving it complete control over almost all of your data comes with a few downsides. Recent testing by Surfshark found that Meta’s Muse is the most data hungry consumer AI agent currently available, hoovering up double the types of data that its competitors do.

So if you’re on a phone plan with limited data, you might want to consider conducting your Muse conversations over Wi-Fi.

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