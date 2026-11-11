How to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 14 online – from anywhere for free

The Curse of Oak Island returns for season 14, and Rick Lagina still believes "100%" that treasure lies beneath the Island.

"This is the year to watch."

If you're in search of how to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 14 online from anywhere in the world – and potentially for free, we'll give you the map.

After more than a decade of searches, skeptics could be forgiven for having serious doubts as to wether there actually is any treasure under Oak Island.

But the treasure hunting brothers are still confident. This season, They'll explore The Money Pit, Lot 5, Lot 8 and The Swamp, making discoveries as they go, in a treasure hunt that's kept us captivated since 2014

Here's where to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 14 online in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Europe and beyond, potentially for free.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island S14 in the US

Viewers in the US can watch new episodes of The Curse of Oak Island season 14 on the History Channel.

Don't have cable? Cable-cutting services are your friend! The History Channel is available in selected packages on:

Philo (7-day free trial)

DIRECTV (5-day free trial)

FrndlyTV (7-day free trial)

Sling

Stream The Curse of Oak Island S14 from anywhere

If you’re abroad when the 2026 season of The Curse of Oak Island drops, it's worth knowing that you can download a VPN and use it to access streaming services from abroad.

Free VPNs are pretty much useless for this, so you'll need a top streaming VPN – we recommend NordVPN (save up to 75%)

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Can I watch The Curse of Oak Island 2025 in Canada?

No, season 14 is not listed although on either the Global TV schedule or the StackTV streaming service.

Remember, if you're visiting Canada from the USA, you can use NordVPN to access your usual US streaming services.

How to watch The Curse of Oak Island S14 in Australia

There is not yet a home confirmed for The Curse of Oak Island season 14 in Australia, though in the past the show has appeared on Binge, SBS and 9now.

American down under? You can use a VPN to access all of your usual streams, just like you were at home!

Where to watch The Curse of Oak Island season 14 online in the UK

Last season, The Curse of Oak Island aired on Sky History in January in the UK, 3 months after is November release date in the States. If the same is true for this season, then it'll be early 2027 before Brits get to watch season 14.

American visiting across the pond? You can use a VPN to access all your streams like normal.