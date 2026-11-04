While much of season 1 focused on Santi Wheeler's attempts to break into the professional golf game, it's his coach, Pryce (Wilson), who is picking up the clubs again and ending his retirement in the second season. There's a lot of hard work on the horizon, though, especially seen as his former coach, Butch, is suffering with Alzheimer's; but Pryce hires Butch's daughter instead (played by the brilliant Rhea Seehorn). Whether their past romantic relationship will derail the plan is another matter.

Meanwhile, Santi has a big decision: take a full-ride golf scholarship, or go pro straight away. The lure of a fancy agency grabs Santi, but that could affect his relationship with his mother-manager, Elena, who is also juggling her new relationship with Mitts (Marc Maron).

There'll be laughs, of course, but a whole lot of drama, too. With new episodes releasing weekly all the way through to the end of December, Apple TV has got you covered with this cozy comedy to pass the festive season.

If you're ready to see Owen Wilson hit the fairways once more, read on for how to watch Stick season 2 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Stick season 2 for FREE? Stick is exclusive to Apple TV, so season 2 won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make use of an Apple TV 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.

How to watch Stick season 2 from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Stick season 2, you may find yourself unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Stick season 2 online from anywhere:

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How to watch Stick season 2 around the world

Where to watch Stick season 2 online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Stick season 2 premieres on Wednesday, November 4, on Apple TV with two episodes. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $14.99 / £9.99 / CA$14.99 / AU$15.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream Stick season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Stick season 2

Stick season 2 trailer

Stick — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When was the Stick season 2 release date? Stick season 2 premiered globally on Apple TV Plus with a double bill on Wednesday, November 4. The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: "Sirens in Soft Spikes" — Wednesday, November 4

— Wednesday, November 4 Episode 2: "Don't Be Summer Mayonnaise" — Wednesday, November 4

— Wednesday, November 4 Episode 3 — Wednesday, November 11

— Wednesday, November 11 Episode 4 — Wednesday, November 18

— Wednesday, November 18 Episode 5 — Wednesday, November 25

— Wednesday, November 25 Episode 6 — Wednesday, December 2

— Wednesday, December 2 Episode 7 — Wednesday, December 9

— Wednesday, December 9 Episode 8 — Wednesday, December 16

— Wednesday, December 16 Episode 9 — Wednesday, December 23

— Wednesday, December 23 Episode 10 — Wednesday, December 30

Who is in the cast of Stick season 2?

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill

as Pryce Cahill Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler

as Santi Wheeler Lilli Kay as Christina "Zero" Duffy

as Christina "Zero" Duffy Mariana Trevino as Elena Wheeler

as Elena Wheeler Marc Maron as Mitts

as Mitts Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross

as Clark Ross Judy Greer as Amber-Linn

as Amber-Linn Billy Zane

John Higgins

Rhea Seehorn as Amanda