A Course Called Ireland – a six-part documentary series on BBC – combines the wit of legendary Caddyshack actor Bill Murray with the beauty of golf on the emerald isle as he travels with author Tom Coyne across Ireland to play the great game.

You can watch A Course Called Ireland online from anywhere with a VPN.

Murray and Coyne will be joined by the former's younger brothers, as well as famous faces such as Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce. The pair will travel through the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the course of six episodes.

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Based on the 2009 book A Course Called Ireland: A Long Walk in Search of a Country, a Pint, and the Next Tee, this is aimed squarely at fans of Murray's previous golf shows. The Sweet Spot and The Links Life.

Ready to tee off? Here's how to watch A Course Called Ireland online and on TV – from anywhere.

Where can I watch A Course Called Ireland for free?

BBC iPlayer will have all six episodes of the docuseries available from Friday, October 23.

You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.

Traveling outside the UK? You need a VPN — more on that below.

How to watch A Course Called Ireland from anywhere

If you're keen to watch A Course Called Ireland but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

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If you're keen to watch A Course Called Ireland but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do. Plus, we have a great 75% discount on our #1 VPN...

Watch A Course Called Ireland in the US

The US premiere of A Course Called Ireland is on Sunday, October 25 with episodes playing on Paramount+ for subscribers.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 per month, but you could get a subscription for just $1 per month with Walmart+.

If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch A Course Called Ireland in Canada

Similar to the U.S., A Course Called Ireland is available to stream in Canada on the Paramount+ streaming service.

In Canada prices start at CA$7.99/month.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

How to watch A Course Called Ireland in the UK for free

In the UK, A Course Called Ireland is available on BBC iPlayer for free.

You can also watch the show on BBC Northern Ireland starting from Friday, October 23 or on BBC Two starting from Sunday, October 25 at 9.30pm BST. New episodes drop weekly.

Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Where to watch A Course Called Ireland in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Like in the US and Canada, A Course Called Ireland will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia as well.

You can get started for AU$7.99 per month.

Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

A Course Called Ireland FAQs

A Course Called Ireland cast

Bill Murray

Tom Coyne

Chris O'Dowd

Jason Kelce

Joanne McNally

Joel Murray

John Murray

What has the BBC said about A Course Called Ireland?

Speaking to the BBC, Commissioning Editor Cal Turner said: "A Course Called Ireland is a hilarious and unpredictable love letter to the game of golf. The series captures candid, unscripted moments woven with the wit, warmth, and wonder of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Audiences will get a unique insight into Bill Murray, his family, his friends and his love of the emerald isle."

Meanwhile, Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning in Northern Ireland added: "This series is about much more than golf. It’s a journey packed with friendship, humour, unforgettable characters and the kind of magic moments you simply can’t script. Bill Murray is one of a kind, and every stop on this adventure is a joy to watch, for golf fans and anyone who loves a great road trip."

What is Bill Murray's handicap? Bill Murray plays with a golf handicap of 11 as of 2025, according to EuropeanTour.com.

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