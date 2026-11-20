Rob Brydon is the king of comedy in the UK and especially when it comes to working with the BBC, and he's back for a fresh sitcom. Here's how to watch Bill's Included online from anywhere with this VPN — and potentially for free.

Playing a recently-divorced man who decides to rent out of his home to university students, the premise of Bill's Included sounds absolutely perfect for Brydon's humour, blending warmth, wit, and a little bit of silliness.

There are six episodes of the show, each lasting just under half an hour, making this a delightful, little, bite-sized sitcom to sink your teeth into over the coming weeks. Or, if you'd rather, you can binge it all in one go thanks to BBC iPlayer.

Ready for some laughs? Here's how to watch Bill's Included online and from anywhere, with a free option on offer, too.

Can I watch Bill's Included for free? Yes. You can watch Bill's Included for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. The show will also air on BBC One on Friday, November 20 at 9:30pm GMT, with new episodes airing every Friday. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Bill's Included from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch Bill's Included but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Bill's Included on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. iPlayer stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the BBC website or app, sign in, and watch Bill's Included for free.

How to watch Bill's Included in the UK

In the UK, all six episodes of Bill's Included will be available on BBC iPlayer for free from Friday, November 20.

You can also watch the show on BBC One. It airs on November 20 at 9:30pm GMT, with five more episodes to follow each Friday.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Bill's Included in the US?

There is currently no release plan or broadcast in place for Bill's Included in the US.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Bill's Included in Canada?

Similar to the US, Bill's Included will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Bill's Included in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Bill's Included in Australia.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Bill's Included: Additional Information

Bill's Included - cast

Rob Brydon as Bill Beam

as Bill Beam Samantha Spiro as Siobhan

as Siobhan Nigel Lindsay as Martin

as Martin Kevin Eldon as Drew

as Drew Dylan Brady as Christian

as Christian Ada Player as Hettie

as Hettie Harry Baxendale as James

as James Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Zahra

as Zahra Alexander Marks as Nathan

Bill's Included - episodes

Episode 1 - The Landfriend: When Bill’s wife walks out on him for the gardener, he’s left lonely and broke. In the hope of turning his life around, he lets out his spare rooms to four students.

When Bill’s wife walks out on him for the gardener, he’s left lonely and broke. In the hope of turning his life around, he lets out his spare rooms to four students. Episode 2 - The Nickname: When Bill finds out the lodgers have given themselves nicknames but left him out, he embarks on an ill-advised quest to attract one of his own.

When Bill finds out the lodgers have given themselves nicknames but left him out, he embarks on an ill-advised quest to attract one of his own. Episode 3 - The Rival: Bill worries the lodgers are taking advantage of him, so he starts saying no. But when they meet a PhD student who’s only too happy to help, he finds himself in battle with a rival.

Bill worries the lodgers are taking advantage of him, so he starts saying no. But when they meet a PhD student who’s only too happy to help, he finds himself in battle with a rival. Episode 4 - The Date: Bill joins dating apps and presents a heavily idealised version of himself, but it backfires when his date takes an interest in his ‘intellectualism’.

Bill joins dating apps and presents a heavily idealised version of himself, but it backfires when his date takes an interest in his ‘intellectualism’. Episode 5 - The Blues: Bill tries to cheer up his lodgers. But when he finds out Zahra is the mystery girl who snogged Hettie’s boyfriend, his woeful inability to keep a secret makes everything worse.

Bill tries to cheer up his lodgers. But when he finds out Zahra is the mystery girl who snogged Hettie’s boyfriend, his woeful inability to keep a secret makes everything worse. Episode 6 - The Replacement: Bill splurges on a sports car to cope with Siobhan leaving. But when Hettie moves into halls with Nathan, the loss of rental income leaves him scrambling to find a new lodger.

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