The ID Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is an EV for the racetrack

VW has boosted the electric powertrain to produce 367hp

All of that power is sent through the front wheels... eek!

My recent drive of the new electric Polo very quickly revealed that this would make an excellent platform for a high-performance GTI version. Despite its diminutive size, it handles like a more mature machine.

Volkswagen is clearly on the same wavelength, because it has already answered our prayers with the announcement of an upcoming GTI version. However, it hasn’t stopped there, as it appears to be breaking out the Clubsport badge for its plucky little EV.

Typically the reserve of its most fearsome models, the revered badge unlocks the raciest components and performance that belongs on the track. Although merely a “concept” for now, the ID Polo GTI Clubsport sees output boosted to 367hp — a sizable increase over the GTI’s 226hp — with all that power channeled through the front wheels. Sheesh.

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In fact, engineers had to borrow the high-torque APP550 motor from the much larger ID 7 and somehow shoehorn it into the Polo’s tiny frame.

Volkswagen says that in order to avoid being a torque steer hot mess, the ID Polo Clubsport uses an electronically regulated front differential lock, which assists in a 0-62mph sprint time of just 4.7 seconds — hopefully in a straight line.

The 52 kWh high-voltage battery has been tweaked so it can provide up to 290kW at short notice for instant power delivery. The top speed is pegged at almost 150mph.

There is no word on electric range and charging speeds. But thankfully, new ceramic brakes have also been introduced to bring everything to a controlled stop.

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As you can see, the visuals have been dialed up to some of VW’s most extreme levels too, with the rear doors removed entirely, enormously flared wheel arches, a tarmac-grazing splitter at the front and a carbon fibre rear wing.

The interior is also decidedly less practical than the standard and very sensible ID Polo. There is no infotainment system, Recaro racing bucket seats replace comfortable fabric options and the rear luggage compartment is full of race-ready roll bars.

The most hardcore of hot hatches

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Should the ID Polo GTI Clubsport go on sale in its current concept guise, it would rapidly become one of the fastest and most powerful front-wheel-drive hot hatches on the market.

The first Polo to ever bear a Clubsport badge would significantly out-gun the Alpine A290, Cupra Born VZ and Peugeot e-208 GTi — going so far as to stick it to some of the most revered European hot hatches full stop.

Volkswagen says 2026 is the year of the GTI, with the German marque celebrating 50 years of the famous badge that has graced so many excellent compact sports cars.

But far from merely reminiscing, the ID Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is perhaps the most concrete evidence yet that the company is keen to carry on the GTI legacy well into the electric age.

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