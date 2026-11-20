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Get into the holiday spirit with Paramount+ (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) Paramount+ has the charming Christmas movie It's a Wonderful Life available to stream at the moment, making it the perfect subscription to pick up for the holidays. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Are you considering that BritBox streaming deal? (Image credit: BritBox) If so, I'd recommend checking out A Spy Among Friends if you haven't already heard about it. It's a top tier British spy thriller that sees Damian Lewis play a MI6 officer and Guy Pear star as a KGB double agent. BritBox (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon

Starz has some of my favorite classic movies to stream (Image credit: Universal Pictures) I recently watched The End of Oak Street, and while I enjoyed it as my Friday night action movie, I couldn't help but want to immediately stream Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park after it, which you can find on Starz. Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

What's worth streaming on MGM+? (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Sony Pictures) Not sure what you would watch with a Black Friday MGM+ streaming deal? I'd suggest starting with this year's best sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary — well, we still have Dune: Part Three to come so we'll see if it still tops the list by the end of the year. MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon

The vast majority of Black Friday streaming deals will finish on November 30th (also known as Cyber Monday). This is how it goes every year — a couple will continue past, but most finish at midnight on the Monday. That means you've got a while to think about which deals you want, just don't miss out!

Doomsday is coming (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Of course, the other huge December movie release in theaters is Avengers: Doomsday — some people may be hoping for a Disney+ deal in order to catch up on the Marvel Universe's latest releases ahead of the film. That includes VisionQuest, and the fact that Avengers Endgame: Encore, with its new Doomsday-connected moments, is now available.

The other big HBO Max launch this year (Image credit: HBO) Of course, the big thing coming straight to HBO Max this December is the new TV version of the Harry Potter series. There's been mixed reaction to the trailers, but there isn't really any doubt that a huge number of people will watch the first episode, at the very least.

Dune 3 is coming I'm especially hoping for an HBO Max deal so I can refresh myself on the two Dune movies before the new one arrives in December, as hinted by my image choice in the last post. Although 'refresh' might not be the best word for life on Arrakis, admittedly.

Will HBO Max launch a Black Friday streaming deal? (Image credit: Warner Bros.) There's a high chance it will! HBO Max often offers discounts at this time of year, so I'm hoping a deal will return. Right now, I'm only seeing the usual bundle plan with Disney+ and Hulu, which technically is a saving compared to buying each separately, but it's not a Black Friday deal.

(Image credit: Apple) Another exciting new Apple TV release coming in 2027 is the documentary Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, which will debut on January 29. I know I'll definitely be wanting a subscription to watch this, so what better time than to sign up for six months while it's discounted? Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

New to anime? Crunchyroll is a great place to start (Image credit: Crunchyroll) I'll admit, I don't watch anime as much as I used to. But as a student, I loved Attack on Titan, and while I'm not sure it would hold up today, its review ratings suggest it's still well worth a watch. Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

Quick poll: How many streaming services are you paying for right now? (Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial) I'm curious, I hear a lot about subscription fatigue, so how many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? Let me know in the poll below or leave a comment at the bottom of this article.

What's worth streaming on Paramount+? (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Aside from its library of blockbuster movies, gripping TV shows, and sports channels? Well, I'd single out the award-winning survival drama series Yellowjackets for one. The show released the first episode of its fourth and final season today, so it's a perfect time to subscribe to Paramount+ to see how the story finishes. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle a Black Friday streaming deal? (Image credit: Disney) Unfortunately not. The deal listed above is only the usual bundle discount that you save by not having to subscribe to each separately. But there's still a chance that Disney may release some deals closer to Black Friday itself. I'll be keeping an eye out for you here.

Prime Video's streaming add-on sale is back (Image credit: Amazon) If you're already signed up to Prime Video, then you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from. Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons

Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals? (Image credit: Shutterstock) I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.

Apple TV has adapted William Gibson's Neuromancer Neuromancer — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me. Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season (Image credit: Paramount) Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader on Thursday, November 26, with this cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

What early Black Friday streaming deals are there? (Image credit: Apple) Apple, Paramount, and Amazon have all pulled the trigger early, releasing some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV and Paramount+ as a Prime Video add-on to keep all your subscriptions in one place.