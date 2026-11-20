There may be no more important piece of technology than the slab of metal and glass you're carrying in your pocket. Our smartphones are not only filled with our lives, but they're a lifeline to the outside world. Maybe that's why I spend so much time reviewing them and am endlessly fascinated by the powerful technologies and, especially, emerging form factors I've seen over the last year.

As someone who's been reviewing phones for over 25 years, 2026 stands out as a landmark year for innovation. Between the infusion of AI and incredible flexible displays, it's been 12 months of exciting, new smartphone experiences.

These phones have also gotten more expensive, which is why this time of year is so special. Some of my favorite phones that I've reviewed directly, written about, or just experienced are already joining the parade of early Black Friday deals.

From the exquisitely thin Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra to the Gemini-rich Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, there's something here for everyone who may be ready for a big upgrade.

Yes, there are a lot of foldables in here, even the buzz-worthy Apple iPhone Duo. That phone is not on sale, per se, but the Verizon trade-in deal is definitely worth your consideration.

Look, I've tried all of these phones, and there simply isn't a dud in the bunch. Foldables like the Duo, Pixel 11 Fold, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 satisfy the dual-screen itch and are truly versatile. Plus, the latter comes in an unfolding passport form-factor custom-built for content consumption.

For those who demand sketching, handwritten notes, and markup capabilities, there's a few great choices in here: the Motorola Razr Fold 2026 (which supports a custom pen in its own cigar-sized holder), the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (with an integrated S Pen), and the iPhone Duo, which supports the Apple Pencil USB-C.

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Top-tier camera capabilities can be found in the iPhone 18 Pro Max (zoom and a truly variable aperture), the S26 Ultra, and Google Pixel 11 Pro, which has a nifty dual photo-and-video-capture feature called Magic Capture.

And, finally, all of these phones have a healthy supply of AI options, though the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may have the widest variety: Gemini, Bixby, and Galaxy AI.

Whether you want the best in flagships (iPhone 18 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra) or something new in foldables (iPhone Duo or the Z Fold 8), there's a handset deal waiting for you.

Unfold your wallet

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