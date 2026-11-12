I've been hunting for early Black Friday phone deals: these are the 22 best on the iPhone Duo, 18 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26, Pixel 11, and more

Black Friday is just over two weeks away, as of writing, but you don't have to wait if you're looking for a discount on a new phone. In fact, several of the top retailers in the US and UK have already launched their annual Black Friday sales ahead of the big day itself, with thousands off the latest phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and others.

I've been covering Black Friday phone deals for over five years now, and in my opinion, several of these early bird promos are really worth considering. I've been scanning high and low this week, price-checking and referencing previous promotions to find the biggest discounts. Many of these deals are some of the best of the year so far.

Over in the US, the headline promotions include free earbuds and smartwatches at Verizon, included iPhones at T-Mobile, and huge upfront discounts on unlocked devices at Samsung. The bigger carriers are battling it out for the overall biggest savings right now (up to $1,200 off), but cheaper options like Mint Mobile are also offering very competitive options for new customers currently.

In the UK, the best deal (in my opinion) is Samsung's huge £400 discount on the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 — an outstanding promotion for an unlocked device. You'll also find very strong options at the major networks via various trade-in criteria and plan discounts, should you want a contract. Finally, Voxi Mobile is a great choice if you need something a little cheaper, as this fantastic budget network is currently offering up to £390 off the latest Google Pixel 11.

If you're interested, you can check out these deals in more detail just below, including sections for both US and UK phone deals.

Early Black Friday phone deals in the US

Apple iPhone Duo: included with 7 picks, or up to $1,200 off at at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deal on the latest iPhone Duo offers a couple of ways to save. The headline deal right now is that the device can actually be included at no extra cost if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks. That's going to be a pretty pricey plan, but the good news is you can still save with as little as one pick. For example, you can get up to $1,200 off with five picks and a trade-in or a new number port-in. With one pick, you can still get an excellent discount of up to $830 off with a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo in total without the need for trading in. According to the product page, Verizon is throwing in additional device credit here, which equates to an impressive $30/mo saving in total. Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Note: you can also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts right now, although the watch requires its own service line. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in and new line at AT&T

AT&T's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a surprisingly strong promotion. Currently available is an excellent rebate of up to $1,200 if you trade in an eligible device and either upgrade or take out a new line. As you'd imagine, you'll need to be on one of the pricier plans to hit the full rebate here ($100/mo at least), but you can still get a good discount on the cheaper plans. Also, if you order online, new customers get an additional $200 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus AirPods at Verizon

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal breaks down into two avenues. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which is eligible with the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans for both new and existing customers. Secondly, there is the option to bundle a device with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' with the plan and device included for $50/mo. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. Finally, both of these deals are eligible with a free pair of AirPods and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick-plan if you either trade-in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's deal is pretty much in line with what we were expecting from the carrier, but that's not to say it isn't an excellent promotion. For example, you can currently trade-in a device in any condition to hit the maximum rebate of $1,200 off - which is conveniently enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 18 Pro. Not bad if you were looking to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $999 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $450 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $450 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: $500 off, plus up to $400 off with a trade-in at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Galaxy S26 series is one of the best I've ever seen from the well-known prepaid carrier. Not only can you get a record-breaking $500 upfront discount on a brand new device, but you'll also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - half price. On top of that, you can also trade-in for an additional discount of up to $400 off, which is enough to cover the entire cost of the standard Galaxy S26. Read more Read less ▼

Free Pixel Buds 2a Google Pixel 11 series: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, or plan and phone for $50/mo at Verizon

Verizon's opening Google Pixel 11 deals lean heavily on the carrier's new 'Simplicity Plus' plan, which lets you bundle a Pixel 11 Pro with an unlimited data plan for just $50/mo without a trade-in. Alternatively, you can trade in for an excellent discount of up to $1,100 with a new line on one of the carrier's older myPlan unlimited plans. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a new Google Pixel Watch 5 and a pair of Pixel Buds 2a as bonus gifts (the watch does require it's own service line, however). Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: included with 5 picks, or up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

If you're more into your Android devices, consider T-Mobile's excellent promotion on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Right now, you can get this device included with a five-pick plan at the carrier - even without the usual trade-in. If that plan is a little too pricey for your tastes, then you can still get an impressive $1,200 discount with a three-pick plan or up to $1,000 off with a two-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11: included with a 1 pick plan at T-Mobile

The latest Google Pixel 11 series has a number of excellent deals available at T-Mobile this week, but my favorite promotion is this one on the standard Pixel 11. Currently, this device is included with an entry-level 1 pick plan, meaning it's super easy to get your hands on a high-end flagship on the cheap here. There is one caveat here, however, this particular promotion is for new lines only. Existing customers will need at least a 2-pick plan to get the device included otherwise. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: $300 off with a new line

While you're here, you could also consider T-Mobile's excellent opening promotion on the brand new Google Pixel Watch 5. Right now, the carrier is offering a healthy $300 discount when you pair up a cellular device with a new line on the Watch Plus plan. That's a discount that's big enough to get the Pixel Watch 5 for as little as $5.55/mo over the duration of 36 months. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to $300 off with a new plan at Metro by T-Mobile

Metro's opening deal on the iPhone 18 Pro gets you a nice little discount without having to trade in an old device. Available right now is a $300 discount when you bring your number to a $50/mo line, or $200 off with a $40/mo line. Alternatively, you can get a completely new number on a $40/mo line and still get a $150 discount. Read more Read less ▼

Great for parents & kids Bark phone: get $30 off a phone or smartwatch at Bark

Here's an excellent Black Friday special for parents over at the specialist network Bark. You can currently use the code JOY30 at checkout to get a $30 discount on either the Bark Phone or Bark Smartwatch. Bark operates an excellent service for parents and kids alike, with kid-friendly phones, thorough safety features, and easy-to-use parental controls. If you're concerned about your child's phone usage or online safety, then Bark should be on your radar this week. Read more Read less ▼

Early Black Friday phone deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: £300 off with the code 'NOV26' — plus £100 off with PayPal at Samsung

This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. You can combine the discount code 'NOV26' to get £300 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable. Equally, you can combine the code with the £10 per month Three plan for an even better price – one you can reduce further with a trade-in. We gave the Z Fold 8 an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, smart design, vibrant display, good cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: get £250 off — and an extra £100 off with PayPal at Samsung

There's a flat £250 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S26 for Black Friday, plus an extra £100 off when you pay using PayPal. It's a good offer, but I've seen the phone cheaper elsewhere. What will make it an even better deal, though, is if you have a phone to trade in, as Samsung offers some of the biggest rebates out there. That'll knock the solid Android flagship down to a very tempting low price. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: up to £1,162 off with a trade, plus a free tablet at O2

O2's Black Friday deal on the excellent Galaxy S26 Ultra has to be one of the best I've seen this month. Not only can you get an absolutely huge trade-in rebate of up to £1,162 when you pair this device up with a new plan, but the network is also throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus tablet. That's not a super high-end tablet by any stretch, but it is worth £289 brand new so this is a really nice little freebie to go with your new phone. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26: save £864 with a 48-month plan at EE

If you're looking for a long-term commitment on one of the nation's speediest and most reliable networks, consider this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S26 at EE. The network is currently offering a decent £18 per month discount when you get this device on a new plan. Naturally, you need to stick this one out to get your full saving here, but you'll be entitled to phone upgrades along the way should you do so. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: save £432 on your device and plan at Three

Three has a nice little Black Friday deal on the iPhone 17 this week. The network is offering a combined discount of £432 when you bundle together a £360 plan saving and a £72 discount on the phone itself. With flexible payment options, you can pay as little as £24 per month for the iPhone 17 at Three this week. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone

Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone. Read more Read less ▼