How to watch Italy vs France: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Italy vs France for free from anywhere in the world as Roberto Mancini and Zinedine Zidane's European heavyweights clash at San Siro, Milan, in the Nations League.

The hosts have gone three games unbeaten after beginning Mancini's second coming with a 2-0 defeat by Belgium. The Azzurri have beaten Turkey home and away, while a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture against France provided proof that the former Man City boss' methods are beginning to take root. European champions under Mancini in 2021, Italy boast a strong spine topped off by in-form 21-year-old Pio Esposito, who has seven goals in just 13 caps, with Nicolo Barella loading the bullets. This is an acid test of how far they've come since failing to qualify for successive World Cups, with what feels a pivotal game against Belgium up next.

Despite trailing with 13 minutes to go, Zidane's side finally let off the handbrake in the 4-1 victory over Belgium. Goals from Desire Doue, Rayan Cherki and a Michael Olise brace did the damage last time out in October for the 2018 world champions, who welcome back captain Kylian Mbappe from injury for this international window. With Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba and Jules Kounde all absent through injury, Zizou may blood in-form youngsters Adrien Truffert and Jeremy Jacquet to plug the defensive gaps. A win guarantees a quarter-final spot with a game to spare.

Watch Italy vs France for FREE

Italy vs France will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇮🇹 Italy: RAI 1 & RAI Play

🇫🇷 France: TF1 & TF1+

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs France live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Italy vs France with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇹 Connect to Italy – Open the NordVPN app and select an Italian server. ▶️ Head to RAI Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Italy vs France for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Italy vs France in the US

Italy vs France will be broadcast on FS1 in the US.

You can access FS1 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Italy and France.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Italy vs France in the UK

Prime Video will show Italy vs France in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Italy vs France in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Italy vs France in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Italy vs France in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Italy vs France live on the beIN Sports 3 channel which is available via beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Friday, 13 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs France: Q+A

What time does Italy vs France kick-off? Italy vs France will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Thursday, 12 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Friday, 13 November in Australia.

What is the Italy vs France head-to-head? Italy and France have met 40 times, with the Azzurri winning 12 to Les Bleus' 19. There have been nine draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 1-1 draw.

Can I stream Italy vs France for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above RAI Play in Italy and TF1+ in France are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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