How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan: FREE live Streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Europa League 2026/27

Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan live streams as the Cherries welcome one of the most prestigious clubs in world football to the 12,000-capacity Vitality Stadium in the Europa League 2026/27 league phase.

In Brief Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Thursday, October 22 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Free Stream: CazeTV (YouTube)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Milan last visited the south coast of England in November 2008, just 18 months after they had been crowned European champions for the seventh time. As Ronaldinho, Kaka, Andriy Shevchenko and Co faced Portsmouth at Fratton Park, Bournemouth were battling at the bottom of League Two and minutes away from going bust.

Eighteen years on, the Cherries have been transformed. They are now Premier League regulars and finished sixth last season to qualify for Europe for the first time. Bournemouth are arguably favourites, too, having beaten Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz in their opening two matches of the league phase. The Cherries overcame Sunderland 2-0 on Sunday to claim their first Premier League win under Marco Rose and they will believe they have the quality to turn over Milan in what would be the most eye-catching victory in the club's 126-year history. Left-back Adrien Truffert is available despite suffering cramp on Sunday, but Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott remain sidelined.

While Milan no longer boast the galaxy of superstars they had in years gone by, the Rossoneri remain a huge draw. Ruben Amorim's side are one of the favourites to win the competition and thrashed RB Salzburg 4-0 in Austria seven days ago to bounce back from their 2-0 home defeat by Benfica in gameweek one. The Italians have made a strong start under former Manchester United manager Amorim, who was appointed in the summer, and are yet to lose in Serie A this term. Rising star Alphadjo Cisse could start on the day he celebrates his 20th birthday, having hit a hat-trick against Salzburg.

Here's how to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in gameweek three of the 2026/27 Europa League from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan for FREE

Bournemouth vs AC Milan will be streamed live and for free on CazeTV's YouTube channel in Brazil.

You don't even need an account or a subscription to watch the game.

Outside of Brazil? Unlock your free Europa League stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan from anywhere

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How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan live streams in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscriptions start at $8.99/month, rising to $13.99 to remove ads. You can also get a Paramount+ trial with Walmart+ for $1 with this sneaky trick we found.

You’ll also enjoy access to a wide range of TV shows, plus Champions League football and UFC.

Outside the US today? Use a VPN to tap into your home stream of Bournemouth vs AC Milan.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Bournemouth vs AC Milan is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and their streaming platform HBO Max in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Those visiting the UK from Ireland can explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access the free stream.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan live streams in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on DAZN.

DAZN's soccer package is what you'll require, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home to watch your usual Europa League coverage.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan live streams in Australia

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Stan Sport is the place to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in Australia.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Purchase the Stan Sport package and you'll not only get Bournemouth vs AC Milan, but every game in the Champions League and Premier League as well.

Outside of Oz? You can use NordVPN to access your usual Europa League coverage.

When does Bournemouth vs AC Milan kick-off? Bournemouth vs AC Milan kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Thursday, 22 October. That's 6am AEDT on Friday, 23 October.

What is the Bournemouth vs AC Milan head-to-head record? This is the first time Bournemouth have played AC Milan in a competitive game. The Rossoneri have visited the Vitality Stadium once before, though, winning 2-1 in a testimonial for long-serving Cherries defender Warren Cummings in 2016.