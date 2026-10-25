How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth: Free streams and TV Channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams as Michael Carrick prepares for what could be his final job as Red Devils boss. Marco Rose's Cherries visit Old Trafford, where they have an excellent recent record, for a Premier League 2026/27 match that has plenty riding on it.

It now seems like a case of when, not if, Carrick receives his marching orders at United, who were abject on Wednesday in losing 4-1 at Como in the Champions League. His tactics questioned by his own captain Bruno Fernandes, who has himself come in for criticism for airing dirty laundry in public, the United boss simply must get a win to get a listing season back on track. He'll have to do so without Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford who are all major injury doubts.

Unbeaten in their past six outings against United, Bournemouth finally posted a first league win of the season last weekend against Sunderland. In better Europa League form, in which they faced AC Milan on Thursday in arguably the biggest game in the club's history, the Cherries have a troubling knack of letting leads slip – only Brentford have dropped more Premier League points from winning positions this term. Midfield conductor Alex Scott remains injured, while Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson will look to continue their telepathic relationship – the pair have scored or assisted seven of the Dorset club's nine league goals in 2026/27.

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth for FREE

You can watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in Brazil for free on CazeTV.

It's not free, but if you're a US resident, you can watch the Premier League game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock TV as a member benefit. Read below for more information.

Not in Brazil or US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth from anywhere

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How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in the US

Man Utd vs Bournemouth will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US this Sunday? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of the game.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream in the UK

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Sky Sports is broadcasting Man Utd vs Bournemouth in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Man Utd vs Bournemouth? Use Proton VPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Man Utd vs Bournemouth.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth live streams in Australia

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A Man Utd vs Bournemouth live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend Proton VPN.

What is the Man Utd vs Bournemouth start time? Man Utd vs Bournemouth kicks off at 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday, 25 October. That's 1am AEDT on Monday, 26 October in Australia.

What is the Man Utd vs Bournemouth head-to-head? Of the previous 26 meetings between the sides, Man Utd have won 14 games and Bournemouth have triumphed on five occasions. There have also been seven draws. There were a pair of draws last season, a ludicrous 4-4 at Old Trafford in December 2025, followed by a 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium earlier this March.