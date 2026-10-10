How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham for FREE: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League 2026/27 game

Man Utd vs Tottenham: Saturday, October 10 at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 4.30am AEDT (Sun.)

Streams: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US)

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unblock your streaming account

Watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in the Premier League 2026/27 season, as two struggling sides look to pick up a much-needed win as the English club game resumes after the three-week international break.

Man Utd have won only one of their first five league games, despite facing two promoted teams and two sides who finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last term. The Red Devils are also out of the Carabao Cup, meaning Michael Carrick is already coming under pressure after getting the manager's gig permanently in the summer. Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko have returned from international duty injury, but Carlos Baleba may be fit to make his United debut, most likely from the bench.

Tottenham's record is even worse, with no wins and just two points from their first five outings to sit bottom of the pile after back-to-back 17th-place finishes. Roberto De Zerbi was heavily backed in the summer transfer market, yet Sandro Tonali, Savio, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke have struggled to make much impact, while the latter has returned injured from Netherlands duty. De Zerbi has bemoaned a lack of conditioning for his side's travails — can three weeks drilling them have helped?

A win here, the uglier the better, for either side would lift the respective moods considerably.

Here's how to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in the 2026/27 Premier League from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham for FREE

Free Man Utd vs Tottenham streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.

In the US, the Premier League 2026/27 fixture will be on NBC, which is available free to anyone with a TV antenna or cable.

Matches shown on NBC can be accessed via OTT streaming services such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Not in the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham from anywhere

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How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams in the USA

Soccer fans in the US can watch Man Utd vs Tottenham in the Premier League on NBC. You can watch for free with TV antenna or cable, or stream via NBC.com by inputting your provider details.

Streaming service Peacock also provides access to live NBC content. You'll need a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, plans start from $19.99 a month, or $199.99 a year.

NBC content is also available via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream. We like NordVPN best.

How to watch a Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sports is broadcasting Man Utd vs Tottenham in the UK on its Premier League and Main Event channels.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Not in the UK for Man Utd vs Tottenham? Use NordVPN to access your usual Premier League streams.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams in Canada

Fubo is the Premier League's broadcast partner in Canada and it has live coverage of Man Utd vs Tottenham.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months. You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a select DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham live streams in Australia

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A Man Utd vs Tottenham live stream is available in Australia on Stan Sport.

You can pick up a Stan Sport subscription for as little as AU$29.99 per month for the basic plan containing adds. That price consists of the AU$9.99 Stan subscription fee plus the Sport add-on for AU$20.

Outside of Oz? You can use a VPN to access your usual Premier League coverage. We recommend NordVPN.

What is the Man Utd vs Tottenham start time? Man Utd vs Tottenham kicks off at 5.30pm BST / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT on Saturday, 10 October. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 4.30am AEDT on Sunday, 11 October.

What is the Man Utd vs Tottenham head-to-head? Of the previous 207 meetings between the sides, Man Utd have won 97 to Tottenham's 58, with 52 draws. Man Utd had the upper hand last season, drawing 2-2 away from home and beating Tottenham 2-0 at Old Trafford.