Watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams as Spain's fiercest city rivalry is the highlight of La Liga 2026/27 Matchday 13. The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will host the 145th edition of El Gran Derbi as sixth in the table host fourth.

Overview Sevilla vs Real Betis will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET on Saturday, November 21 📺 Stream on ESPN Select (US) / Premier Sports (UK) / beIN Sports (AUS) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Sevilla were circling the drain back in March when Luis García took the reins but, after ensuring top-flight survival by just a point, the former Alavés gaffer has worked wonders this season. Los Rojiblancos are sixth and can count victories over Athletic Bilbao and Valencia this term, but a run of one win in six games has clipped their wings somewhat. With highly rated local lad Miguel Sierra injured with a broken collarbone, much rests on Lille loanee Félix Correia for creativity.

Betis may be famous for their self-flagellatory motto – 'Viva er Betis manque pierda' is local slang for 'long live Betis even though we lose' – but since Manuel Pellegrini's 2020 arrival they have been one of La Liga's most consistent sides. Fourth in Primera this term after beating Real Madrid back in September thanks to a Troy Parrott goal, Betis have also won three of their four Champions League games this term. Former Barcelona center-back Marc Bartra has been superb this season, while skipper Isco continues to load the bullets with smooth insouciance.

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Sevilla are traditionally the team of the local bourgeoisie, while Betis are the working-class upstarts with more supporters clubs dotted around Spain than any club, other than Real Madrid and Barcelona. They despise each other, meaning you can't miss Spanish football's fiercest city derby.

Here's where to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams from anywhere.

Can I watch Sevilla vs Real Betis for free?

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free streams to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis. There are, though, a couple of options with a free trial.

In the US, the game will be shown on ESPN. If you've cut the cord, ESPN Unlimited is carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

In Australia, beIN Sports will show the game. New customers can get a 7-day free trial.

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Australia and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a US server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to YouTube TV and watch the soccer.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams in the US

Sevilla vs Real Betis is coverage is being provided by ESPN in the US.

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

Alternatively, ESPN Unlimited content is available through OTT streamers Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers free trials of differing lengths.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams in the UK

Premier Sports 2 is broadcasting the Sevilla vs Real Betis La Liga encounter live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

They are also showing the Scottish Premiership and Champions Cup rugby union.

Not in the UK for Sevilla vs Real Betis? You'll need to download a good VPN to access your live stream.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams in Canada

In Canada you can watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live on TSN Premium.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99/month but right now you can get an introductory offer of CA$59.99 for your first three months.

For fans travelling outside of Canada, use NordPN to login to your TSN account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions cost AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing the game because you're outside of Oz? Use a VPN to login to your beIN Sports account.

When does Sevilla vs Real Betis start? Sevilla vs Real Betis kicks off at 6:30pm CET in Spain, which is 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT in the US and 5:30pm GMT in the UK. That's 4:30am AEDT on Sunday, November 22 for fans based in Australia.

What is the Sevilla vs Real Betis head-to-head record? In 144 competitive matches between the two teams, Sevilla have 66 victories, while Real Betis have won 42 games. There have been 36 draws.

Can I watch Sevilla vs Real Betis on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN, Premier Sports and beIN Sports all have apps that let you watch La Liga soccer on your mobile. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@LaLigaEN), Instagram (@LaLiga), TikTok (@LaLiga) and YouTube (@LaLiga).