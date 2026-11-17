Find out how to watch Singapore vs Brazil for free from anywhere in the world as the two sides meet in an international friendly at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Singapore will host Brazil in their final international game of what has been a really difficult year for the Lions.

Singapore were knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2026 ASEAN Championship after Thailand secured a 4-3 aggregate victory, extending the Lions' trophy drought to seven editions. Then came a crushing 6-0 defeat against Malaysia in the FIFA ASEAN Cup in October, which knocked them out of the inaugural tournament.

With just two wins in their last eight games, pressure is mounting on Gavin Lee as Singapore prepare to face their highest-ranked opposition ever.

Brazil, meanwhile, will look to bounce back and end 2026 on a high. They are coming off a 3-2 defeat against Japan on Saturday, following a stoppage-time winner from substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto. On the bright side, Vinicius Junior scored both goals for Brazil and will look to add a few more to his tally against Singapore.

The Selecao recently beat Australia 4-2 and India 4-0. However, following their disappointing last-16 exit at the World Cup over the summer, pressure is on Carlo Ancelotti. He has said that the experimentation period is over and that he plans to narrow down his squad ahead of the March 2027 international window.

Fans in Singapore are excited to see Vinicius, with several reportedly waiting for up to eight hours to catch a glimpse of the Brazilian superstar. Ticket prices have also soared, with VIP tickets for the double-header costing as much as S$888.

Watch Singapore vs Brazil for FREE

Singapore vs Brazil will be available for free in Brazil on TV Globo and streaming service Globoplay.

Globoplay requires you to create an account to access its live streams. Fortunately, the registration process is very straightforward – all you need is an email address, your date of birth and a password.

MeWatch (Singapore) and U-NEXT (Japan) will also broadcast the match for free.

Not in Singapore, Japan or Brazil? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Singapore vs Brazil live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Exclusive deal ⚽ NordVPN – Watch Singapore vs Brazil live from anywhere with this Black Friday deal Don't let geo-restrictions keep you off the pitch! Whether you're watching from home or travelling abroad, NordVPN helps you access your usual streaming services wherever you are. 🏆 TechRadar regularly reviews the biggest VPN providers, and NordVPN is our #1 choice. 🔥 Get up to 77% off today

🎁 Plus 3 extra months FREE

🌍 Unlock access to global streaming services Don't miss kick-off! Get NordVPN and catch every moment of Singapore vs Brazil from anywhere.

Your Quick Guide to stream Singapore vs Brazil with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇧🇷 Connect to Brazil – Open the NordVPN app and select a Brazilian server. ▶️ Head to Globoplay – Visit the website. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Singapore vs Brazil for free

Can I watch Singapore vs Brazil in the US, UK, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, Singapore vs Brazil will not be available to watch in the US, UK, Canada or Australia.

Visiting any of these countries from Brazil? Explore NordVPN (77% off) and watch your free stream of the game on Globoplay.

Singapore vs Brazil: Q+A

What time does Singapore vs Brazil kick-off? Singapore vs Brazil will kick-off at 10am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT / 9pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 17.

Can I stream Singapore vs Brazil for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Globoplay in Brazil are showing Singapore vs Brazil for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock this free stream if you're abroad today.

Read more from TechRadar