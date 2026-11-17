MailerLite brings email marketing, automation, landing pages, and online selling tools together in one smart platform. Designed for small businesses, creators, and online retailers, it offers a straightforward way to manage customer communications without juggling several separate services. Its drag-and-drop editor, AI-powered features, and extensive integrations make it definitely worth considering if you're planning a 2027 marketing strategy.

Best For: Small businesses, creators, and online retailers looking to manage email campaigns, automate customer communications, and reduce their marketing software costs.

The Deal: TechRadar readers can get 33% off MailerLite annual plans using code TECHRADAR33 at checkout. The exclusive Black Friday offer runs from November 17 through December 15, 2026, and applies to annual subscriptions only.

Best MailerLite deal

Save $47.52 MailerLite Comfort: was $144 now $96.48 at Amazon MailerLite combines email marketing, drag-and-drop editing, automation, landing pages, signup forms, digital product sales, AI assistance, MCP connectivity, 130-plus integrations, deliverability tools, API access, and 24/7 paid-plan customer support. If you need more features, MailerLite Power is priced at $201 down from $300 using code TECHRADAR33.

Why we recommend it

MailerLite combines several useful marketing tools in one platform, appealing to to businesses working with smaller budgets. The drag-and-drop email editor and ready-made templates allow you to create campaigns without design or coding experience.

Automation features handle welcome sequences and abandoned cart emails, and the built-in landing pages and signup forms allow businesses to attract new subscribers. Users can sell digital products, subscriptions, and paid newsletters via the platform.

HeyLite Intelligence provides AI assistance with writing emails, generating landing pages, and boosting engagement. There's also an MCP server for connecting compatible AI tools, including ChatGPT and Claude, to campaign management and reporting functions.

MailerLite supports more than 130 native integrations, including Shopify, Stripe, and Zapier, alongside an API for custom connections. Paid plans include 24/7 support.

In his four-star review, our expert Richard said: "MailerLite has matured quite a bit recently, adding an AI writing assistant, MCP server support, and new monetization tools. It stays one of the most approachable options in email marketing."

He summarized saying: "The developers of MailerLite have done a marvelous job of streamlining and simplifying marketing processes, making for a highly intuitive product that’s easy to use... most small businesses, freelancers, bloggers, and beginners will find MailerLite has more than enough power and versatility for their email marketing campaigns."

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Price context & historical value

Our exclusive TechRadar promotion reduces eligible annual subscriptions by 33%, saving buyers around four months off the annual price.

The discount applies to annual plans, not monthly subscriptions, and requires you to use code TECHRADAR33 at checkout. This is MailerLite's best offer of the year and runs until December 15, 2026.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy MailerLite if...

If you're planning your marketing budget for 2027 and want email campaigns, automations, landing pages, and digital selling tools in one place. With annual subs reduced by 33%, MailerLite will be a cost-effective alternative to more expensive rival services.

❌ Skip MailerLite if...

If you only send occasional emails, already have an inexpensive mail solution, or don't want to commit to an annual sub. MailerLite's free option may be sufficient for simpler requirements.