How to watch France vs Turkey: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch France vs Turkey for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

With some surprise, France come into the final game of Group 1 with their Nations League fate still to be decided. Having taken an early lead, they went down 3-1 to Italy on Thursday in front of a 70,000-plus crowd at the San Siro. That leaves them level on points with the Azzurri and Belgium one point behind.

In reality, Zinedine Zidane's men simply need to avoid defeat in Bordeaux to ensure passage to the quarter-finals. A key to getting the job done will be Kylian Mbappé's injury status. The captain, talisman and all-time top scorer for Les Bleus, Mbappé missed the game in Milan due to a niggling hamstring, but is expected to return today.

It was his goal that decided the previous tie between these sides in a rotten campaign for the Crescent-Stars. Head coach Vincenzo Montella's sacking halfway through the group stage certainly didn't help matters, with new boss Sergen Yalçın unable to turn the tide. They're destined to play League B football next time, but a win on Sunday will certainly earn them some national pride.

Watch France vs Turkey for FREE

France vs Turkey will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇫🇷 France: TF1 and TF1 Plus

🇹🇷 Turkey: ATV

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch France vs Turkey live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream France vs Turkey with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇫🇷 Connect to France – Open the NordVPN app and select a French server. ▶️ Head to TF1 Plus – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy France vs Turkey for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch France vs Turkey in the US

France vs Turkey will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2 in the US.

You can access FS2 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as well as the Fox One streaming service.

Fox One costs from $19.99 per month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between France vs Turkey.

Visiting the US from France or Turkey? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch France vs Turkey in the UK

Prime Video will show France vs Turkey in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee. No Amazon subscription required.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch France vs Turkey in Canada

DAZN is the official broadcaster of France vs Turkey in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99 a month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Outside Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch France vs Turkey in Australia

In Australia, you can watch France vs Turkey live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Monday, November 16.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99 a month or AU$169.99 a year.

Away from Australia? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

France vs Turkey: Q+A

What time does France vs Turkey kick-off? France vs Turkey will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, November 15. That translates to 6.45am AEDT on Monday, November 16 in Australia.

What is the France vs Turkey head-to-head? France and Turkey have met seven times in history with France winning five, Turkey one and the other match ending in a draw. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 1-0 win to France thanks to a winning goal from Kylian Mbappé.

Can I stream France vs Turkey for free with a VPN? Yes, as explained above, TF1+ in France and ATV in Turkey are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're overseas today.

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