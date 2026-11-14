Find out how to watch Norway vs Wales for free from anywhere in the world, as the Group A4 relegation rivals face off in the 2026/27 Nations League.

Erling Haaland may be the competition's all-time top-scorer, with 22 goals in 20 games, but the current campaign has been tougher going. He's managed three in four so far, but Norway's last three games have ended in defeat, leaving them rooted to the bottom of Group A4.

Potential relegation is a scenario that nobody saw coming, especially since Wales – ranked 20 places below them by FIFA – had to navigate the last international window without their own star player Harry Wilson. Like their opponents, they've lost three of four so far, but they got the better of Stale Solbakken's men in the reverse fixture.

Oscar Bobb opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, before Daniel James pulled Wales level before the break. And then it all went wrong for the Norwegians. Straight from the restart, Torbjorn Heggem dawdled at the back and James nipped in front of him to go through on goal. The Bologna man dragged him down and was shown a straight red, and to add insult to injury Neco Williams slotted home the resulting free-kick.

Backup centre-back Ben Cabango, meanwhile, shackled Haaland and Ethan Ampadu cut off his supply line by nullifying Martin Odegaard. As hard as they strive to replicate the performance at Ullevaal Stadion, Craig Bellamy will know that it's not quite that simple against players of their calibre. They need more going forward.

Wales are the joint-lowest scorers in League A, that double against Norway last month comprising their entire tally. And it's little wonder, considering Brennan Johnson is yet to hit that target, and right-back Williams has been their most enterprising attacker.

Norway vs Wales for FREE

Norway team: Selvik, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe, Bobb, Berge, Aasgaard, Nusa, Odegaard, Haaland.

Wales: Darlow, Williams, Rodon, B Davies, Dasilva, Wilson, Ampadu, Cullen, D James, Koumas, Johnson.

Watch Norway vs Wales for FREE

Norway vs Wales is free-to-air in the UK and Ireland.

🇬🇧 UK: BBC iPlayer

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play



Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Norway vs Wales live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to United Kingdom – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Norway vs Wales for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Norway vs Wales in the US

Norway vs Wales is being shown on Fox Sports 2 in the US.

You can access FS2 through Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and is carrying a host of the Nations League matches, including this Norway vs Wales game.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Norway vs Wales in the UK

In the UK, Norway vs Wales is free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Norway vs Wales stream.

Welsh-language coverage is available via S4C and BBC iPlayer.

🇨🇦 How to watch Norway vs Wales in Canada

The Norway vs Wales game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN also holds the right to the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Norway vs Wales in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is showing Norway vs Wales in Australia, with live streaming available via beIN Sports Connect.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Missing the game because you're outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Norway vs Wales: Q+A

What time does Norway vs Wales kick off? The scheduled Norway vs Wales kick-off time on Saturday, November 14 is 6pm CET local time in Oslo, which is 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm GMT. That's 4am AEDT on Sunday, November 15 in Australia.

What is the Norway vs Wales head-to-head? Norway have won four of their 12 previous encounters with Wales. The Dragons have also won four, and the other four ended all-square.

Can I stream Norway vs Wales for free with a VPN? Yes. As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer in the UK and TV2 Play in Norway are showing the match for free. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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