Have you got a 4K Blu-ray fan in your life, and are on the hunt for gifts for them this holiday season? As TechRadar's 4K Blu-ray tester and a fan and collector of the format myself, I'm here to help.

I've tested over 100 4K discs since helping start the Blu-ray Bounty, our monthly roundup where we test some of the best new 4K releases from each month, and I've picked nine of my top discs, all released in 2026.

But first, what if you're buying for a total newbie? They'll need a 4K Blu-ray player of course and you can't get much better than the Panasonic DP-UB820, our pick as the best 4K Blu-ray player, which supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and delivers superb performance.

If that's a little out of the budget, the Sony UBP-X700 is a fantastic budget option that supports Dolby Vision, and there's the Panasonic DP-UB150/154, another affordable option with HDR10+ support.

But what about some actual 4K Blu-rays? Speed Racer is a visual showcase bursting with color, and with an awesome Dolby Atmos soundtrack that will be a real test for any home theater system.

Think they'll want something a bit more epic? Project Hail Mary is another feast for the eyes, with some of the best high contrast scenes I've seen, as well as truly breath-taking detail.

If you want to see what 4K Blu-ray can really do, 3:10 To Yuma (1957) proves what the format can do, breathing new life into this classic Western with powerful contrast and fantastic upscaling.

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Or what about one of the most anticipated 4K Blu-rays in recent years? Fight Club finally arrived this year and for me personally it lived up to the hype, looking as detailed and crisp as I could have hoped for thanks to 4K.

A surprise for me was just how excellent The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was on 4K Blu-ray, popping with gorgeous colors, crisp animation, and a detailed Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

I've picked a few more movies below that are some of my top discs of 2026, and if you scroll further down this page, you'll see a list where you can find a link to my thoughts on each disc, as they all featured in the Blu-ray Bounty.

4K Blu-ray gifts - US

4K Blu-ray gifts - UK

Below is a link to my full thoughts on each movie I've featured above:

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