How to watch Czechia vs Spain: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Czechia vs Spain for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

Spain have already secured their place in the quarter-finals but could finish top of their group if they win tonight and England fail to beat Croatia.

Expect Marc Cucurella, Pedri and Ferran Torres to feature in Prague as La Roja look to extend their unbeaten run to 42 games. Unfortunately, Lamine Yamal will miss out with a knee injury.

For Czechia, the match presents an opportunity to pick up valuable points as they look to avoid automatic relegation from League A of the Nations League. Newly appointed head coach Santi Denia is still searching for his first win since taking charge.

Watch Czechia vs Spain for FREE

Czechia vs Spain will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇨🇿 Czechia: CT Sport

🇪🇸 Spain: TVE La 1 and RTVE Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Czechia vs Spain live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Czechia vs Spain with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇪🇸 Connect to Spain – Open the NordVPN app and select a Spanish server. ▶️ Head to RTVE Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Czechia vs Spain for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Czechia vs Spain in the US

Czechia vs Spain will be broadcast on Fox Soccer Plus in the US.

You can access Fox Soccer Plus on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Czechia and Spain.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Czechia vs Spain in the UK

Prime Video will show Czechia vs Spain in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Czechia vs Spain in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Czechia vs Spain in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Czechia vs Spain in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Czechia vs Spain live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45pm AEDT on Friday, 13 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Czechia vs Spain: Q+A

What time does Czechia vs Spain kick-off? Czechia vs Spain will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Thursday, 12 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Friday, 13 November in Australia.

What is the Czechia vs Spain head-to-head? Czechia and Spain have met eight times in history with La Roja winning six of them and the other two ending in draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 3-1 win for Spain.

Can I stream Czechia vs Spain for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above RTVE Play in Spain and CT Sport in Czechia are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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