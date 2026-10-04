How to watch Portugal vs Norway on Virgin Media Play — it's *FREE*

Watch Portugal vs Norway live streams to see if the defending champions can extend their perfect start to the Nations League 2026/27 by making it four wins from four games in Group A4.

It should be a cracker after Jorge Jesus' came out on top 2-1 last week against Erling Haaland's side in an entertaining game.

What's even better is that Virgin Media Play will be streaming this game for free to viewers in Ireland.

But how can you watch Portugal vs Norway on Virgin Media Play from anywhere? And, can you access this free Nations League stream in the UK and the US too?

Here’s our simple guide to how to watch Portugal vs Norway in the 2026/27 Nations League for free from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Watch Portugal vs Norway for FREE

Portugal vs Norway will air for free on Virgin Media Play in Ireland, with English-language commentary.

The game will also air for free on RTP 1 in Portugal and TV 2 Play, which will show the game free-to-air in Norway. Naturally, they will be broadcast in their respective domestic languages.

Portugal vs Norway team news

Portugal XI: Costa, Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo, Palhinha, Fernandes, Vitinha, Conceição, Félix, Ramos.

Subs: Dalot, Silva, Neves, Soares, Araújo, Neto, Trincão, Bernardo Silva, Fábio Silva, Tavares, Leão, Rúben Neves.

Norway XI: Selvik, Møller Wolfe, Østigård, Ajer, Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Nusa, Ødegaard, Schjelderup, Haaland.

Subs: Aasgaard, Blomberg, Bobb, Botheim, Pedersen, Nyland, Langås, Bjørtuft, Sjøvold, Strand Larsen, Tangvik, Thorstvedt.

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Virgin Media Play: Q+A

Why should I use Virgin Media Play to watch Portugal vs Norway?

Virgin Media Play is one of our favourite streaming services for Irish residents, offering a host of live sports as well as an abundance of great TV shows.

The platform is showing multiple Nations League, Champions League and NFL games across this year.

Virgin Media recommend an internet speed of at least 5–10 Mbps for quality streaming.

We have watched a host of fixtures already on the platform this season and the coverage has been superb.

Which devices can I watch Virgin Media Play with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, and Fire TVs) Android TV (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Android (Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above)

(Mobile & Tablet – Android 7.0 and above) Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(including Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models may not be supported)

(please note: some models may not be supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes – some models may not be supported) iOS (iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above)

(iPhone & iPad – iOS 14 and above) LG Smart TVs (2016–2024 models)

(2016–2024 models) NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware version 11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku OS-powered TVs – minimum firmware version 11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer models)

(2017 and newer models) Sky (Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck)

(Sky Q, Sky Glass, and Sky Stream puck) Virgin Media (360, Stream, and TiVo)

(360, Stream, and TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes)

(BT, Humax, Sony, and TalkTalk boxes) Xbox (One, Series X, and Series S)

What is the Portugal vs Norway start time? Portugal vs Norway kicks off at 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Sunday, October 4. That's 5.45am AEDpoT on Monday, October 5 in Australia.

What is the Portugal vs Norway head-to-head? The head-to-head record between Portugal and Norway is extremely one-sided. Portugal had won nine encounters, while Norway have triumphed on just one occasion. There have also been two draws.