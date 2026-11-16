How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Switzerland vs Scotland for free from anywhere in the world as the two countries go head-to-head in the Nations League.

Switzerland head into this final Group 1 clash full of confidence, having already secured top spot and promotion to League A. With four wins and a draw from their five matches, Maruat Yakin’s side will want to end on a high and gain all three points in front of a home crowd at the Sitterstadion.

The hosts delivered a dominant performance in the reverse fixture as they thumped Scotland 3-0 at Hampden Park. They’ll hope to deliver a similar display in St. Gallen and will be looking to the likes of Breel Embolo and Zeki Amdouni to fire them to victory.

For Scotland, Monday’s match carries plenty of importance. Sebastien Pocognoli's side are in the race to finish second and earn a spot in the play-offs, but they must secure all three points and hope that Slovenia draw or lose to North Macedonia. With victory a must, expect John McGinn to once again play in an advanced role behind Che Adams and Scott McTominay.

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland for FREE

Switzerland vs Scotland is free-to-air in the UK and Switzerland.

🇬🇧 UK: BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

🇨🇭 Switzerland: RTS Sport / RSI / SRF

Outside either the UK or Switzerland? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Switzerland vs Scotland live streams from anywhere

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to United Kingdom – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to BBC iPlayer – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Watch Switzerland vs Scotland for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in the US

Switzerland vs Scotland is being shown on FuboTV, with Fubo Sports Network 4 the channel to look for.

You can get a free five-day trial for FuboTV, which is available from $88.99 per month.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in the UK

In the UK, Switzerland vs Scotland is free-to-air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

You will require a BBC account to access this stream with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access that free Switzerland vs Scotland stream.

🇨🇦 How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in Canada

The Switzerland vs Scotland game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

Prices start at CA$24.99/month, and DAZN also holds the right to the Premier League, Champions League and NFL.

Outside Canada? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in Australia

Scotland vs North Macedonia is available to watch on beIN Sports Connect in Australia.

A subscription costs AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year after a 7-day FREE trial, and the service includes live and on-demand streaming of European football and tennis.

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to access your beIN Sports account.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Q+A

What time does Switzerland vs Scotland kick-off? The scheduled Switzerland vs Scotland kick-off time on Monday, November 16 is 8.45pm CET local time in St. Gallen, which is 7.45pm GMT / 11.45am PT / 2.45pm ET. That's 6.45am AEDT on Tuesday, November 17 in Australia.

What is the Switzerland vs Scotland head-to-head? Scotland have won eight of their encounters against Switzerland. There have been four draws and the Swiss have won six times.

Can I stream Switzerland vs Scotland for free with a VPN? Yes. As mentioned above, BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTS Sport in Switzerland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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