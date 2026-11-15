How to watch Belgium vs Italy for FREE: TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Belgium vs Italy for free from anywhere in the world as the Red Devils host the in-form Azzurri in Brussels with a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals on the line.

The conundrum for Belgium is simple – win. Three points guarantees progress to the quarter-finals (and may even be enough to top the group) but anything less and they need favors from pointless Turkey against France. The Red Devils came from behind on Thursday to beat the Turks 2-1 thanks to two goals in three first-half minutes from Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere, but Mark van Bommel knows his side must improve after goalkeeper Sanne Lammens made two fine late saves to secure the win.

You'd have got a good price on Italy topping Group A1 at this stage after Roberto Mancini began his second coming in the Azzurri dugout with a 2-0 opening loss at home to the Belgians. The Euro 2020-winning coach's side are on the up, though, and their 3-1 come-from-behind victory over France at San Siro on Thursday proved it after Gianluigi Donnarumma's early howler. Pio Esposito's brace took his international tally to nine goals in just 14 caps and the Inter attacker will again lead the line as Italy need a point to qualify and a win to top the group. Lose, though, and they also need help from Turkey.

Watch Belgium vs Italy for FREE

Belgium vs Italy will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇧🇪 Belgium: VTM & RTL Play

🇮🇹 Italy: RAI Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Belgium vs Italy live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Belgium vs Italy with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇹 Connect to Italy – Open the NordVPN app and select an Italian server. ▶️ Head to RAI Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Belgium vs Italy for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the US

Belgium vs Italy will be broadcast on Fubo in the US.

You'll need the Pro Plan to watch this Nations League fixture, which costs $88.99 per month and comes with a 5-day free trial.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Belgium vs Italy in the UK

Prime Video will show Belgium vs Italy in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Belgium vs Italy in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Belgium vs Italy in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Belgium vs Italy in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Belgium vs Italy live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Monday, 16 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Belgium vs Italy: Q+A

What time does Belgium vs Italy kick-off? Belgium vs Italy will kick-off at 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT on Sunday, 15 November. That translates to 6:45am AEDT on Monday, 16 November in Australia.

What is the Belgium vs Italy head-to-head? Belgium and Italy have met 27 times previously, with the Red Devils winning five to the Azzurri's 17. There have been five draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 2-0 win for Belgium.

Can I stream Belgium vs Italy for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above VTM & RTL Play in Belgium and RAI Play in Italy are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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